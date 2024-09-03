iifl-logo-icon 1
Action Financial Services I Ltd Quarterly Results

3.19
(-1.85%)
Dec 13, 2021|02:27:12 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Sept-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

0.79

0.25

0.41

0.77

1.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.79

0.25

0.41

0.77

1.26

Other Operating Income

0.25

0.15

0.22

0

0.84

Other Income

0.37

0.43

0.5

0.17

0.12

Total Income

1.4

0.84

1.12

0.94

2.21

Total Expenditure

0.69

2.07

3.42

0.73

0.85

PBIDT

0.71

-1.23

-2.3

0.21

1.36

Interest

0.2

0.21

0.27

0.23

0.2

PBDT

0.51

-1.44

-2.57

-0.02

1.16

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.02

-0.01

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.15

-0.4

-0.75

-0.04

0.29

Reported Profit After Tax

0.35

-1.06

-1.83

0.03

0.82

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.35

-1.06

-1.83

0.03

0.82

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.35

-1.06

-1.83

0.03

0.82

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.28

-0.85

-1.46

0.02

0.66

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.5

12.5

12.5

12.5

12.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

89.87

-492

-560.97

27.27

107.93

PBDTM(%)

64.55

-576

-626.82

-2.59

92.06

PATM(%)

44.3

-424

-446.34

3.89

65.07

