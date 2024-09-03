Action Financial Services I Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Sept-2019
|Jun-2019
|Mar-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
0.79
0.25
0.41
0.77
1.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.79
0.25
0.41
0.77
1.26
Other Operating Income
0.25
0.15
0.22
0
0.84
Other Income
0.37
0.43
0.5
0.17
0.12
Total Income
1.4
0.84
1.12
0.94
2.21
Total Expenditure
0.69
2.07
3.42
0.73
0.85
PBIDT
0.71
-1.23
-2.3
0.21
1.36
Interest
0.2
0.21
0.27
0.23
0.2
PBDT
0.51
-1.44
-2.57
-0.02
1.16
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.02
-0.01
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.15
-0.4
-0.75
-0.04
0.29
Reported Profit After Tax
0.35
-1.06
-1.83
0.03
0.82
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.35
-1.06
-1.83
0.03
0.82
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.35
-1.06
-1.83
0.03
0.82
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.28
-0.85
-1.46
0.02
0.66
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.5
12.5
12.5
12.5
12.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
89.87
-492
-560.97
27.27
107.93
PBDTM(%)
64.55
-576
-626.82
-2.59
92.06
PATM(%)
44.3
-424
-446.34
3.89
65.07
