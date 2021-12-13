Action Financial Services I Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.61
3.12
0.13
1.31
Other operating items
Operating
-2.61
3.12
0.13
1.31
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.08
0
-1.24
Free cash flow
-2.6
3.2
0.13
0.06
Equity raised
24.76
25.57
25.67
25.49
Investing
0.82
-0.9
0.06
-0.53
Financing
0.7
1.89
0.23
-0.4
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
23.68
29.76
26.1
24.63
No Record Found
