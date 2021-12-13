iifl-logo-icon 1
Action Financial Services I Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.19
(-1.85%)
Dec 13, 2021|02:27:13 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Action Financial Services I Ltd

Action Fin.Serv FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.61

3.12

0.13

1.31

Other operating items

Operating

-2.61

3.12

0.13

1.31

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.08

0

-1.24

Free cash flow

-2.6

3.2

0.13

0.06

Equity raised

24.76

25.57

25.67

25.49

Investing

0.82

-0.9

0.06

-0.53

Financing

0.7

1.89

0.23

-0.4

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

23.68

29.76

26.1

24.63

