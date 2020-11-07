TO THE MEMBERS OF

ADHARSHILA CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Adharshila Capital Services Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31sl March 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income) and the Statement of Cash Flows and for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, (hereafter referred to as the Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31sl March, 2023, and its profit/loss, total comprehensive income and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters are addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response Valuation of investments carried at fair value Our audit procedures in relation to valuation of investments included, but were not limited to, the following: As at 31stMarch 2023, the Company held investments amounting to Rs. 38.52 crores which represent 96.78% of the total assets of the Company as at 31 March 2023. These investments comprise of investment in unquoted investments comprise of investment in unquoted equity shares and preference shares of related companies which are fair valued using Level 2 and 3 inputs. The fair valuation of these investments is determined by a management appointed independent valuation specialist. The process of computation of fair valuation of investments includes use of unobservable inputs and management judgments and estimates. Obtained these investments. The understanding was obtained by performance of walkthroughs which included inspection of documents produced by the Company and discussion with those involved in the process of valuation; The key assumptions underlying managements assessment of fair value of these investments include application of liquidity discounts; calculation of discounting rates and the estimation of fair market value of assets of related companies. b) Evaluated the design and the operational effectiveness of relevant key controls over the valuation process, including the Companys review and approval of the estimates and assumptions used for the valuation including key authorization and data input controls; : The valuation of these investments was considered to be one of the areas which required significant auditor attention and was one of the matters of most significance in the financial statements due to the materiality of the value of such investments and the complexity involved in the valuation of these investments. c) Assessed the appropriateness of the valuation methodologies for varied type of investments in accordance with the Companys policy and tested the mathematical accuracy of the managements model adopted for different types of investments; d) Obtained the valuation reports received from the managements expert and assessed the experts competence, objectivity and independence in performing the valuation of these investments; e) Ensured the appropriateness of the carrying value of these investments in the financial statements and the gain or loss recognized in the financial statements as a result of such fair valuation; and f) Ensured the appropriateness of the disclosures in accordance with the applicable accounting standards

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit

evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in:

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order*) issued by the Central

Government in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" statement on the matters

specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS)specified under Section 133 of the Act,

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial oontrols over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company did not have any pending litigations, which would have material impact on its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries1) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) hereinabove contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

3. Further, as required by ‘Non Banking Financial Companies Auditors Report (Reserve Bank)

Directions,2016, we further state that we have submitted a separate report to the Board of Directors

of the Company on the matters specified in said directions as under: -

a) The company applied for registration as provided in section 45IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and has obtained certificate of registration from the Reserve Bank of India.

b) The Company is entitled to continue to hold the Certificate of Registration in terms of its asset/income pattern as on 31st March, 2023.

c) The Board of Directors of the company has passed a resolution for non - acceptance of any public deposits.

d) The company has not accepted any public deposit during the year under reference.

e) The company has complied with the prudential norms relating to income recognition, accounting standards, assets classification and provisioning of bad and doubtful debts as applicable to it in terms of Non-Banking Financial (Non-Deposit Accepting or Holding) Companies Prudential Norms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2007.

f) The Company has requisite Net Owned Fund as required by Master direction -Non Banking Financial Company - Non systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank)

/Diiection, 2016.

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors report on the financial statements of Adharshila Capital Services Limited for the year ended 31st March 2023

Statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 and on the basis of such audit procedures as we considered appropriate and as per information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, we report that:-

i. (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including

quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company does not have any intangible assets and therefore this clause Order of the regarding maintaining its particulars are not applicable.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment of the company have been physically verified by the management during the year. No material discrepancies have reportedly been noticed on such verification

(c) The company does not hold any immovable properties.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets). The company does not have any intangible assets.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) As explained to us, inventories were physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of verification of inventories were appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book records.

b) The company is not availing any working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees, in the aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

iii. a) Since the Companys principal business is to give loans, the provisions of clause (iii)(a) of the Order are not applicable it..

b) In our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular.

(d) No amount is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which had fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The loans or advances in the nature of loans given by the company are repayable on demand.

iv. The company has not given any loan or made investment or given guarantee or provided security attracting the provisions of section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. The provision of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with in respect of loans given.

v. The company has not accepted any public deposits. Accordingly clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. Maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for any of the products or services of the company. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. a) The company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. Further, there were no arrears of undisputed statutory dues outstanding as at last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six month from the date they became payable.

b) There are no such statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. No transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed by the company as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, term loans obtained by the company were applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

d) The company has not used funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes.

e) The company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and therefore the clause regarding taking of funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of such subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures is not applicable to the company.

f) The company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and therefore the clause regarding rising of loans on the pledge of securities held in such subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures is not applicable to the company.

x. a) The company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b)The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a)No fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors during the year in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

c) The provisions of sub-section (9) of section 177 of the Act regarding establishment of vigil/whistle-blower mechanism are not applicable to the company.

xii. The company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. All the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the provisions of sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been property disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a)The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b)The provisions of section 138 of the Act regarding appointment of Internal Auditors are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, clause 3(xiv)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xv. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

xvi. a)The company is registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

b) The company holds a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) The Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xviL The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 21,38,284 in the current financial year but no cash losses were incurred in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we

neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. Provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

xxi. As the report is in respect of standalone financial statements, therefore, clause 3 (xxi) of the y^-sprder is not applicable.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors report on the financial statements of Adharshila Capital Services Limited for the year ended 31 March 2023

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Adharshila Capital Services Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal

financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").