Summary

Adharshila Capital Services Limited was originally incorporated in the name and style as Adharshila Capital Services Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, as a Private Limited Company on December 8, 1993. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of the Company was changed to Adharshila Capital Services Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 13 February, 1995 issued by the aforesaid ROC. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a non deposit taking NBFC. The Company is engaged in the business of providing financial services.

