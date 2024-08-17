iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Adharshila Capital Services Ltd Share Price

12
(-4.00%)
Nov 7, 2020|12:10:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Adharshila Capital Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

12

Prev. Close

12.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

12

Day's Low

12

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

59.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.6

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Adharshila Capital Services Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Adharshila Capital Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Adharshila Capital Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:09 AM
Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.20%

Non-Promoter- 33.80%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Adharshila Capital Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.29

25.71

13.57

17.22

Net Worth

32.79

31.21

19.07

22.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.02

-0.01

-1.33

0.5

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Adharshila Capital Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Adharshila Capital Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Rajendra Kumar Khanna

Independent Director

Joginder Singh Dhikker

Independent Director

Harnand Tyagi

Managing Director

Amita Adlakha

Independent Director

Harish Kumar Dhingra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashok Kumar Bansal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Adharshila Capital Services Ltd

Summary

Adharshila Capital Services Limited was originally incorporated in the name and style as Adharshila Capital Services Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, as a Private Limited Company on December 8, 1993. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of the Company was changed to Adharshila Capital Services Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 13 February, 1995 issued by the aforesaid ROC. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a non deposit taking NBFC. The Company is engaged in the business of providing financial services.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Adharshila Capital Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.