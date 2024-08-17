Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹12
Prev. Close₹12.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹12
Day's Low₹12
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹59.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.6
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
5.5
5.5
5.5
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.29
25.71
13.57
17.22
Net Worth
32.79
31.21
19.07
22.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
-0.01
-1.33
0.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Rajendra Kumar Khanna
Independent Director
Joginder Singh Dhikker
Independent Director
Harnand Tyagi
Managing Director
Amita Adlakha
Independent Director
Harish Kumar Dhingra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashok Kumar Bansal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Adharshila Capital Services Ltd
Summary
Adharshila Capital Services Limited was originally incorporated in the name and style as Adharshila Capital Services Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, as a Private Limited Company on December 8, 1993. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of the Company was changed to Adharshila Capital Services Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 13 February, 1995 issued by the aforesaid ROC. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a non deposit taking NBFC. The Company is engaged in the business of providing financial services.
Read More
