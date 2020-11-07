Adharshila Capital Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
-0.01
-1.33
0.5
Other operating items
Operating
0.02
-0.01
-1.33
0.5
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0.01
Free cash flow
0.02
-0.01
-1.33
0.51
Equity raised
39.28
30.79
17.56
0.7
Investing
15.69
-5.66
22.29
-0.52
Financing
0.16
0.17
0.19
0.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
55.16
25.28
38.71
0.89
No Record Found
