Adharshila Capital Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12
(-4.00%)
Nov 7, 2020|12:10:20 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Adharshila Capital Services Ltd

Adharshila Capital Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.02

-0.01

-1.33

0.5

Other operating items

Operating

0.02

-0.01

-1.33

0.5

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0.01

Free cash flow

0.02

-0.01

-1.33

0.51

Equity raised

39.28

30.79

17.56

0.7

Investing

15.69

-5.66

22.29

-0.52

Financing

0.16

0.17

0.19

0.2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

55.16

25.28

38.71

0.89

