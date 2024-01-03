To the Members of Adhiraj Distributors Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Adhiraj Distributors Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2022, and the statement of profit and loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2022, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent withthe standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. g) With respect to the other matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of section 197(16) of the Act. As amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provision of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: (i). The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

(ii). The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts.

(iii). There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv). a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

(v). The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

For A Agarwal & Associates

Chartered Accountant

FRN 326873E

SD/-

Amit Agarwal,

Partner

(M. No. 064726)

UDIN: 22064726AKDVIV1977

Place: Kolkata

Date: The 30th Day of May 2022

“Annexure A” referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March, 2022

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In Respect of its Fixed Assets: a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b. The fixed assets of the company have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the book records and the physical inventory have been noticed. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

c. In respect of immovable properties of land that have been taken on lease and disclosed as fixed assets in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company. The title deeds of other immovable properties as appearing in Fixed Assets are in the name of the Company.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its property, Plant & Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31,2022 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. In Respects of Its Inventories: a. The inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. The discrepancies noticed during the physical verification of inventories as compared to book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

b. The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rs 5 crore, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from bank or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable.

iii. In Respect of Loan, Advances & Investment: a) The Company has made investment in, companies, firms, Limited liability partnerships, and granted loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which: The company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loan or stood guarantee, or provided security to its subsidiaries, Joint Venture, and associates.

The Company has provided loan amounting to Rs 3.42 crore during the year and outstanding balance on balance sheet date is Rs 14.22 crore to parties other than subsidiaries, joint venture and associates.

b) In our opinion, the investment made and the terms and condition of the grant of loans, during the year are, prime facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation. d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loan granted to settle the over dues of existing loan given to the same parties.

f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits and accordingly paragraph 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the activities of the Company and accordingly paragraph 3(vi) of the order is not applicable.

vii. In Respect of Statutory dues: a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, goods and service tax and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no material dues of income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, CGST, SGST, IGST and Cess applicable to it which has been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii. There were no transaction relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961)

ix. In respects of Borrowings: a. The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by nay bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. The Company has not taken any Term Loan during the year and there is no outstanding term loan at the beginning of the year and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the order is not applicable. d. On an overall examination of the financial statement of the company, fund raised on short term basis have, prime facie, not been used during the year for long term purpose by the company.

e. On an overall examination of the financial statement of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries. f. The Company has not raised any loan during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable

x. In respect of issue of shares: a. The company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b. During the year, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

xi. In Respect of Frauds: a. According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT

-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

xii.In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transaction with the related parties and the details of related party transaction have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standard.

xiv.In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis on financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. In our opinion Section 135 of The Companies Act,2013 is not applicable to the Company and hence Clause 3(xx) of the order is not Applicable.

xxi. In our opinion, the company dont have any Holding, subsidiary and associates company or joint venture, and company dont require to prepare consolidate financial statement. Hence clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

For A Agarwal & Associates

Chartered Accountant

FRN 326873E

SD/-

Amit Agarwal,

Partner

(M. No. 064726)

UDIN: 22064726AKDVIV1977

Place: Kolkata

Date: The 30th Day of May 2022

“Annexure B” referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March, 2022 (Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ADHIRAJ DISTRIBUTORS LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India” (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2022, based on “the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India” (ICAI).

For A Agarwal & Associates

Chartered Accountant

FRN 326873E

SD/-

Amit Agarwal,

Partner

(M. No. 064726)

UDIN: 22064726AKDVIV1977

Place: Kolkata

Date: The 30th Day of May 2022