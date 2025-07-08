Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.69
15.69
15.69
15.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.87
0.77
0.69
0.63
Net Worth
16.56
16.46
16.38
16.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.55
2.5
1.08
3.28
yoy growth (%)
2.01
130.26
-66.96
-47.95
Raw materials
-29.53
-2.5
-1.04
-3.14
As % of sales
1,158.06
100
96.56
95.81
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.12
-0.13
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-27.02
0.1
0.2
0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.02
-0.05
-0.05
Working capital
1.04
5.35
0.21
-0.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.01
130.26
-66.96
-47.95
Op profit growth
6,888.43
5.79
-23.27
32.7
EBIT growth
-26,398.09
-49.67
107.44
-47.55
Net profit growth
-130.47
-49.87
233.16
-64.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Priti Singh
Managing Director
Gopal Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Narayan Gope
Independent Director
Kirti Agrawal
Chief Finance Officer & CS
Sweety Choudhary...
16 British Indian Street,
West Bengal - 700069
Tel: -
Website: http://www.adhirajdistributors.com
Email: info@adhirajdistributors.com
D-511 Bagree Market,
5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,
Kolkata - 700001
Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271
Website: www.nichetechpl.com
Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com
Summary
