The Members,

Adhiraj Distributors Limited

Your directors present the 14thAnnual Report of your Company along with the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Financial Highlights:

Particulars Year Ending March, 2024 Year Ending March, 2023 Sales - 10,250.00 Other Income 63,635.64 55,307.16 Total Income 63,635.64 65,557.16 Less: Expenditure 49,384.57 54,280.95 Profit/ (Loss) before Exceptional items and Tax 14,251.07 11,276.21 Profit/ (Loss) before Tax 14,251.07 11,276.21 Less: Tax Expense Current Tax& Tax for Earlier Year 3,605.59 3,325.03 Deferred Tax - Profit/ (Loss) after Tax 10,645.49 7,951.19 Add: Profit/ (Loss) Brought Forward 76,818.27 68,867.09 Amount available for Appropriation/ (Loss) 87,463.76 76,818.27

Appropriations:

The Company proposes to retain an amount of Rs. 87,463.76 and not recommending dividend on equity shares. The Profit has been retained for future expansion of the company.

Material changes and commitments after the end of financial year:

There have been no material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the Company, which have occurred between the end of the financial year and date of the report

Issue of Shares

? The Company has not granted any Employees Stock Option.

? The Company has not issued any sweat Equity Shares.

? The Company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights.

Particulars of loans, guarantees or investment:

The Particulars of Loan given, Investment made, Guarantees given and securities provided along with the purpose for which the loan or guarantee or security is proposed to be utilised by the recipient are provided in the financial statement.

Energy Conservation, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings & Outgo:

Details of energy conservation are not applicable to the company, no technology has been absorbed or imported by the company and Foreign Exchange earning & outgo is NIL.

Deposits:

The Company has not accepted any public deposits and, as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

Directors:

As per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the Articles of Association, Mr. Gopal Agarwal is liable to retire by rotation at the 14thAnnual General Meeting. Mr. Gopal Agarwal as confirmed him eligibility and willingness to accept the office of Directorship of your Company, if appointed. In the opinion of your Directors, Mr. Gopal Agarwal h has the requisite qualifications and experience which would be of value to your Company and would enable him to contribute to the Company in his capacity as the Director of the Company.

The Board recommends that the resolution relating to the re-appointment as Director of Mr. Gopal Agarwal as Director of your Company be approved.

None of the Directors or Key Managerial Personnel has any pecuniary relationships or transactions with the Company, other than salaries, commission, sitting fees.

Declaration given by Independent Directors:

All Independent Directors have given declarations under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that they meet the criteria of independence as provided under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015.

Familiarisation programme for Independent Directors:

The Companys familiarisation program for Independent Directors provides training at the time of joining to enable them to understand the operations, business and other details of the Company. The Independent Directors are regularly briefed on the developments that are taking place in the Company and its operations, etc.

Number of meetings of the Board:

The Board meets at regular intervals to review the Companys businesses and discuss its strategy and plans. A tentative annual calendar of the meetings is circulated to the Directors in advance to enable them to plan their schedule and to ensure effective participation.

During the year, Six board meetings were convened and held. The maximum interval between the meetings did not exceed the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Committees of the Board:

The details of the composition of the Board and its Committees and of the meetings held and attendance of the Directors at such meetings are provided in the

"Report on Corporate Governance".

Currently, the Board has the following Committees:

? Audit Committee

? Nomination and Remuneration Committee

? Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Directors Responsibility Statement:

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained, your Directors make the following statements in terms of Section 134(3)(C) of the Companies Act, 2013:

(i) That in the preparation of annual financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanations relating to material departures, if any;

(ii) That such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent have been made so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as of 31st March, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for that year;

(iii) That proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) That the annual financial statements have been prepared on a ‘going concern basis.

(v) That proper internal financial controls are in place and that the financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively.

(vi) Those systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws are in place and that such systems are adequate and are operating effectively.

Management Discussion & Analysis Report and Report on Corporate Governance:

As per SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation,2015withthe Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, the Corporate Governance Report and the Management Discussion and Analysis Report are annexed and form part of the Directors Report (Annexure ‘1& ‘2 respectively).

Certificate dated 24thJuly,2024 from a Practicing Company Secretary Sanu Agarwal (M.No. A43827 COP 26904) Corporate Governance as stipulated in as per SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation,2015withthe Stock Exchange is annexed to this Report (Annexure ‘1) UDIN: A043827F000817589

Directors Appointment and Remuneration Policy:

The Board has, on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee formulated a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, senior Managements and their remuneration. The details of the said policy are stated in the Corporate Governance Report. (Annexure 3)

Annual Evaluation of Performance by the Board:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out is mentioned in the Corporate Governance Report.

Related Party Transaction:

All Related Party Transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the Company at large.

Corporate Social Responsibility:

Pursuant to clause (o) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Act and Rule 9 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility) Rules, 2014.

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiative as the said provisions are not applicable.

Prevention of Insider Trading:

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires preclearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Policy is hosted on Companies Website www.adhirajdistributors.com.

Code of Conduct

The Company has a Code of Conduct which is applicable to directors and management personnel of the Company. The Company believes in conducting business in accordance with the highest standards of business ethics and complying with applicable laws, rules and regulations.

The Code lays down the standard procedure of business conduct which is expected to be followed by the directors and management personnel in their business dealings and in particular on matters relating integrity in the work place, in business practices and complying with applicable laws etc. The Policy is hosted on Companies Website www.adhirajdistributors.com. A declaration regarding Code of Conduct is signed by the Managing Director of the Company and enclosed in Corporate Governance Report.

Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy

As per Section 177(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, the Company has established an effective vigil mechanism named Whistle Blower Policy ("the Policy") which is also in conformity with the Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, with a view to provide a mechanism for Directors and Employees of the Company inter alia to raise genuine concerns of any violations of legal or regulatory requirements, incorrect or misrepresentation of any financial statements and reports, etc. The Company encourages its employees to use the mechanism and has made provision for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in appropriate and exceptional cases. Adequate safeguards against victimization of the persons who use such mechanism are provided in the policy. The policy is posted on the website 0fthe Company www.adhirajdistributors.com.

Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company has in place a policy for prevention of sexual harassment in accordance with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

The Company did not receive any complaint during the year 2023-24.

Internal Financial Control

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operation were observed.

Extract of Annual Return:

In accordance with Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, an extract of the Annual Return in form MGT- 9 is annexed herewith as "Annexure 4"

Details pertaining to remuneration as required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the companies (appointment and remuneration of managerial personnel) rules, 2014.

i. The percentage increase in remuneration of each

Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary during the financial year 2023-24, ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 and the comparison of remuneration of each Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) against the performance of the Company are as under:

Sl . N o. Name of the Director / KMP & Designation Remuneration of Director / KMP for the FY 2023-24 (Rs.) % increase in Remuneration in the FY 23- 24 Ratio of Remuneration of each Director / to median remuneration of employees Comparison of the Remuneration of the KMP against the performance of the company 1 Gopal Agarwal (M.D.) 50000.00 NIL 0.139 PBT Increase by 26.38% & PAT Increase by 33.89% 2 Sweety Choudhary (Company Secretary) 3,00,000. 00 NIL 0.83 PBT Increase by 26.38% & PAT Increase by 33.89% 3 Subhas Agarwal (CFO) 3,60,000. 00 20.0 0% 1.00 PBT Increase by 26.38% & PAT Increase by 33.89%

The median remuneration of employees of the Company during the financial year was Rs. 3.60 Lakhs.

ii. There were 7 permanent employees working in the Company as on March 31, 2024 ii. There is no change in remuneration of Managing Director. The performance of the Company Increases to Rs. 14.25 Lacs in 23-24 (11.28 Lacs in 2022-23). The key parameters for the variable component of remuneration availed by the directors are considered by the Board of Directors based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as per the Remuneration Policy for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other Employees.

The ratio of the remuneration of the highest paid director to that of the employees who are not directors but receive remuneration in excess of the highest paid director during the year.

It is hereby affirmed that the remuneration paid is as per the Remuneration Policy for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other Employees.

Statutory Auditors:

In compliance with the provisions of Section 139 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification (s)/ re- enactment(s)/ amendment(s) thereof, for the time being in force), M/s A Daruka & Co, Chartered Accountants (FRN-333378E), were appointed as Statutory Auditors at the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26th September 2023 to hold office for the term of five (5) consecutive years from the conclusion of the 13th General Meeting until the conclusion of the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company. M/s A Daruka & Co, Chartered Accountants (FRN-333378E) resigned from the post of auditors of the Company and expressed their inability due to their pre- occupation in other assignments, they are not in a position to devote time to the affairs of the company. Your directors appointed on 6th May 2024 M/s M K K Agarwal & Associates, Chartered Accountants to fill the casual vacancy. Now Your Company is required to appoint a new auditor for the period from financial year 24-25 to 28-29. The Company has received a letter from Auditors M/s to M/s Vinay Naveen and Co. with FRN 009188C to the effect that their appointment was within the prescribed limits under section 139(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and that they are not disqualified within the meaning of section 141 of the said Act

Your directors propose to appoint M/ to M/s Vinay Naveen and Co. Chartered Accountant with FRN 009188C) as statutory auditors for a period of five years in this AGM

Secretarial Auditors:

In accordance with Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Mrs. Sanu Agarwal, Company Secretaries, (ACS No. 43827 and CP No. 26904) to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24 is set out in the Annexure ‘5 to this Report.

Risk Management Policy

Pursuant to section 134(3) (n) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of directors of the Company has adopted a Risk Management Policy of the Company. The Company manages monitors and reports on the principal risks and uncertainties that can impact its ability to achieve its strategic objectives.

Acknowledgements:

Your Directors wish to place on record their sincere appreciation for the continuous support and co- operation received from customers, dealers, suppliers, financial institutions and others in successfully conducting the Companys business operations. Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the commitment and dedicated service of the Companys employees. Your Directors also acknowledge with gratitude the encouragement and support extended by our valued shareholders.