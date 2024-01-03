Adhiraj Distributors Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-27.02
0.1
0.2
0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.02
-0.05
-0.05
Working capital
1.04
5.35
0.21
-0.3
Other operating items
Operating
-25.98
5.42
0.37
-0.27
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-25.98
5.42
0.37
-0.27
Equity raised
1.3
1
0.55
0.46
Investing
-1.05
-5.13
-0.07
0.36
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-25.73
1.3
0.86
0.55
