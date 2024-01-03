Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.55
2.5
1.08
3.28
yoy growth (%)
2.01
130.26
-66.96
-47.95
Raw materials
-29.53
-2.5
-1.04
-3.14
As % of sales
1,158.06
100
96.56
95.81
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.12
-0.13
-0.17
As % of sales
9.99
4.93
12.34
5.4
Other costs
-0.24
-0.26
-0.27
-0.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.71
10.79
25.33
13.51
Operating profit
-27.48
-0.39
-0.37
-0.48
OPM
-1,077.77
-15.73
-34.24
-14.74
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.46
0.49
0.57
0.59
Profit before tax
-27.02
0.1
0.2
0.09
Taxes
0
-0.02
-0.05
-0.05
Tax rate
0
-25.92
-25.62
-53.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-27.02
0.07
0.15
0.04
Exceptional items
27
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.02
0.07
0.15
0.04
yoy growth (%)
-130.47
-49.87
233.16
-64.85
NPM
-0.9
3.04
13.98
1.38
