Adhiraj Distributors Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.55

2.5

1.08

3.28

yoy growth (%)

2.01

130.26

-66.96

-47.95

Raw materials

-29.53

-2.5

-1.04

-3.14

As % of sales

1,158.06

100

96.56

95.81

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.12

-0.13

-0.17

As % of sales

9.99

4.93

12.34

5.4

Other costs

-0.24

-0.26

-0.27

-0.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.71

10.79

25.33

13.51

Operating profit

-27.48

-0.39

-0.37

-0.48

OPM

-1,077.77

-15.73

-34.24

-14.74

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.46

0.49

0.57

0.59

Profit before tax

-27.02

0.1

0.2

0.09

Taxes

0

-0.02

-0.05

-0.05

Tax rate

0

-25.92

-25.62

-53.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-27.02

0.07

0.15

0.04

Exceptional items

27

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.02

0.07

0.15

0.04

yoy growth (%)

-130.47

-49.87

233.16

-64.85

NPM

-0.9

3.04

13.98

1.38

