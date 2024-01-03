iifl-logo
Adhiraj Distributors Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.69

15.69

15.69

15.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.87

0.77

0.69

0.63

Net Worth

16.56

16.46

16.38

16.32

Minority Interest

Debt

0.45

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

17.01

16.46

16.38

16.32

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.99

0.99

0.99

0.99

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

15.79

15.2

15

15.09

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.41

0.46

0.72

1.29

Debtor Days

184.62

Other Current Assets

15.41

14.77

14.35

13.86

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.03

-0.07

-0.06

Creditor Days

8.58

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

0

Cash

0.23

0.25

0.39

0.24

Total Assets

17.01

16.44

16.38

16.32

