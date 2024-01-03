Adhiraj Distributors Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.69
15.69
15.69
15.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.87
0.77
0.69
0.63
Net Worth
16.56
16.46
16.38
16.32
Minority Interest
Debt
0.45
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.01
16.46
16.38
16.32
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.99
0.99
0.99
0.99
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
15.79
15.2
15
15.09
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.41
0.46
0.72
1.29
Debtor Days
184.62
Other Current Assets
15.41
14.77
14.35
13.86
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.03
-0.07
-0.06
Creditor Days
8.58
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0.23
0.25
0.39
0.24
Total Assets
17.01
16.44
16.38
16.32
No Record Found
