Adinath Bio-Labs Ltd Company Summary

0.3
(-3.23%)
Mar 7, 2017|03:48:49 PM

Adinath Bio-Labs Ltd Summary

Adinath Bio Labs Ltd was in corporated in 1982 and engaged in the business of pharmaceutical raw material and chemicals for the pharmaceutical and aromatic industries with an excellent track record in the domestic market.A professionally managed organization, Adinath Bio - Labs Ltd is listed on Bombay Stock Exchange and Calcutta Stock Exchange.With adherence to strong business ethics and transparent corporate policies, we have established ourselves as one of leading business house of Natural Essential Oils and pharmaceutical ingredients. We have been serving our esteemed clientele with complete reliability, exactness and assurance for quality.Corresponding to the need gaps & requirement of pharmaceutical and the aroma industry, we are driven by a vision to offer high quality products. We aim to continually enhance our production facility in order to provide consistency in quality & delivery system.The company has the following products in its fold.The essential oil division are having products like Mentha Piperata, Spearmint oil, Basil Oil, clove and eucalyptus oil.Headed by Mr. A.K.Jain, we have well-equipped production unit and adequately manned laboratories.

Loading...

