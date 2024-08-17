SectorTrading
Open₹0.3
Prev. Close₹0.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹0.3
Day's Low₹0.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.62
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.07
22.07
22.07
22.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.14
-22.11
-22.07
-21.01
Net Worth
-0.07
-0.03
0
1.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.04
0.55
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-91.6
-30.69
Raw materials
0
0
-0.7
0
As % of sales
0
0
1,502.42
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.03
-0.1
-0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.51
-0.53
-0.98
0.03
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.08
-0.11
Tax paid
0
0.01
-0.73
-0.01
Working capital
-0.7
-0.08
-1.38
1.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-91.6
-30.69
Op profit growth
-3.82
-60.33
-1,076.77
-47.79
EBIT growth
-4.69
-45.6
-2,854.1
-88.22
Net profit growth
36.52
-64.36
-28,249.01
-82.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Kishan Singh
Director
Shri Prakash
Company Secretary
Yamini Guleria
Addtnl Independent Director
Manoj Kumar
Addtnl Independent Director
Priti Abhay Vakhare
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Adinath Bio-Labs Ltd
Summary
Adinath Bio Labs Ltd was in corporated in 1982 and engaged in the business of pharmaceutical raw material and chemicals for the pharmaceutical and aromatic industries with an excellent track record in the domestic market.A professionally managed organization, Adinath Bio - Labs Ltd is listed on Bombay Stock Exchange and Calcutta Stock Exchange.With adherence to strong business ethics and transparent corporate policies, we have established ourselves as one of leading business house of Natural Essential Oils and pharmaceutical ingredients. We have been serving our esteemed clientele with complete reliability, exactness and assurance for quality.Corresponding to the need gaps & requirement of pharmaceutical and the aroma industry, we are driven by a vision to offer high quality products. We aim to continually enhance our production facility in order to provide consistency in quality & delivery system.The company has the following products in its fold.The essential oil division are having products like Mentha Piperata, Spearmint oil, Basil Oil, clove and eucalyptus oil.Headed by Mr. A.K.Jain, we have well-equipped production unit and adequately manned laboratories.
Read More
