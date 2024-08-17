iifl-logo-icon 1
Adinath Bio-Labs Ltd Share Price

0.3
(-3.23%)
Mar 7, 2017|03:48:49 PM

Adinath Bio-Labs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.3

Prev. Close

0.31

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

0.3

Day's Low

0.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.62

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Adinath Bio-Labs Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Adinath Bio-Labs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Adinath Bio-Labs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:50 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.74%

Non-Promoter- 74.25%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 74.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Adinath Bio-Labs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.07

22.07

22.07

22.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-22.14

-22.11

-22.07

-21.01

Net Worth

-0.07

-0.03

0

1.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.04

0.55

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-91.6

-30.69

Raw materials

0

0

-0.7

0

As % of sales

0

0

1,502.42

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.03

-0.1

-0.22

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.51

-0.53

-0.98

0.03

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.08

-0.11

Tax paid

0

0.01

-0.73

-0.01

Working capital

-0.7

-0.08

-1.38

1.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-91.6

-30.69

Op profit growth

-3.82

-60.33

-1,076.77

-47.79

EBIT growth

-4.69

-45.6

-2,854.1

-88.22

Net profit growth

36.52

-64.36

-28,249.01

-82.61

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Adinath Bio-Labs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Adinath Bio-Labs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Kishan Singh

Director

Shri Prakash

Company Secretary

Yamini Guleria

Addtnl Independent Director

Manoj Kumar

Addtnl Independent Director

Priti Abhay Vakhare

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Adinath Bio-Labs Ltd

Summary

Adinath Bio Labs Ltd was in corporated in 1982 and engaged in the business of pharmaceutical raw material and chemicals for the pharmaceutical and aromatic industries with an excellent track record in the domestic market.A professionally managed organization, Adinath Bio - Labs Ltd is listed on Bombay Stock Exchange and Calcutta Stock Exchange.With adherence to strong business ethics and transparent corporate policies, we have established ourselves as one of leading business house of Natural Essential Oils and pharmaceutical ingredients. We have been serving our esteemed clientele with complete reliability, exactness and assurance for quality.Corresponding to the need gaps & requirement of pharmaceutical and the aroma industry, we are driven by a vision to offer high quality products. We aim to continually enhance our production facility in order to provide consistency in quality & delivery system.The company has the following products in its fold.The essential oil division are having products like Mentha Piperata, Spearmint oil, Basil Oil, clove and eucalyptus oil.Headed by Mr. A.K.Jain, we have well-equipped production unit and adequately manned laboratories.
