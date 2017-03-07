iifl-logo-icon 1
Adinath Bio-Labs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.3
(-3.23%)
Mar 7, 2017|03:48:49 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.04

0.55

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-91.6

-30.69

Raw materials

0

0

-0.7

0

As % of sales

0

0

1,502.42

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.03

-0.1

-0.22

As % of sales

0

0

227.09

39.9

Other costs

-0.47

-0.51

-0.62

-0.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

1,337.15

34.6

Operating profit

-0.53

-0.55

-1.38

0.14

OPM

0

0

-2,966.67

25.49

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.08

-0.11

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.02

0.02

0.49

0

Profit before tax

-0.51

-0.53

-0.98

0.03

Taxes

0

0.01

-0.73

-0.01

Tax rate

0

-3.28

74.39

-30.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.51

-0.51

-1.71

0.02

Exceptional items

-2.91

-1.98

-5.31

0

Net profit

-3.42

-2.5

-7.03

0.02

yoy growth (%)

36.52

-64.36

-28,249.01

-82.61

NPM

0

0

-15,011.25

4.47

