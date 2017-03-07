Adinath Bio-Labs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.07
22.07
22.07
22.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.14
-22.11
-22.07
-21.01
Net Worth
-0.07
-0.03
0
1.06
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.07
-0.03
0
1.06
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.12
-0.08
-0.03
1.02
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.66
0.7
0.81
1.89
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.78
-0.78
-0.85
-0.87
Cash
0.01
0
0.02
0
Total Assets
-0.07
-0.04
0.02
1.06
