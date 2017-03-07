Adinath Bio-Labs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.51
-0.53
-0.98
0.03
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.08
-0.11
Tax paid
0
0.01
-0.73
-0.01
Working capital
-0.7
-0.08
-1.38
1.17
Other operating items
Operating
-1.21
-0.6
-3.18
1.08
Capital expenditure
0
-1.55
-1.97
0
Free cash flow
-1.21
-2.15
-5.15
1.08
Equity raised
-31.94
-26.93
-12.87
0.76
Investing
0
0
-0.51
-0.02
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-33.16
-29.09
-18.54
1.82
