Advance Powerinfra Tech Limited primarily engages in the financial/investing activities. The main activities of the company include hire purchase and leasing. It is based in Kolkata, India. The company was incorporated on June 15, 1995. The company, formerly known as Marsons Power & Infrastructure Development Limited.
