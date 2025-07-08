Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹1.32
Prev. Close₹1.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.32
Day's Low₹1.32
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-1.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
11.64
11.64
11.64
11.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.22
3.1
4.99
4.62
Net Worth
0.42
14.74
16.63
16.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
69.97
12.13
9.74
10.51
yoy growth (%)
476.88
24.42
-7.29
-6.58
Raw materials
-78.27
-12.3
-8.45
-10.98
As % of sales
111.85
101.41
86.72
104.44
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.19
-0.24
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-14.26
-0.87
0.71
0.09
Depreciation
-4.11
-0.06
-0.1
-0.06
Tax paid
0.05
0.13
-0.33
-0.02
Working capital
-9.31
1.15
2.38
-1.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
476.88
24.42
-7.29
-6.58
Op profit growth
632.47
675.56
-82.59
4,604.94
EBIT growth
1,538.07
-221.21
672.67
-40.45
Net profit growth
1,816.68
-297.61
455.61
-19.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
5,839.7
|65.5
|1,23,748.13
|474.63
|0.76
|3,139.68
|333.88
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,296.4
|64.67
|1,17,391.56
|674.5
|0.36
|3,808.7
|344.18
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
675.85
|111.9
|1,06,414.84
|275.49
|0.19
|2,563.4
|44.89
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
66.26
|45.07
|90,038.37
|1,174.26
|0
|3,561.32
|4.05
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
258.2
|175.65
|89,906.88
|504.05
|0.19
|8,993.37
|72.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Akhilesh Kotia
Independent Director
Mohd Mohiuddin Laskar
Independent Director
Divya Arora
Independent Director
Uttara Sharma
4 Chandni Chowk Street,
1st Floor,
West Bengal - 700072
Tel: 91-33-22127189
Website: -
Email: info@advancepowerinfratech.com
23 RN Mukherjee Road,
5th Floor,
Kolkata-700001
Tel: 91-33-22435029/22482
Website: www.mdpl.in
Email: info@mdpl.in
Summary
Advance Powerinfra Tech Limited primarily engages in the financial/investing activities. The main activities of the company include hire purchase and leasing. It is based in Kolkata, India. The compan...
Read More
