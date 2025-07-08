iifl-logo
Advance Powerinfra Tech Ltd Share Price Live

1.32
(0.00%)
May 21, 2019|03:09:57 PM

  • Open1.32
  • Day's High1.32
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.32
  • Day's Low1.32
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.25
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.54
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Advance Powerinfra Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

1.32

Prev. Close

1.32

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.32

Day's Low

1.32

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-1.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Advance Powerinfra Tech Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Advance Powerinfra Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Advance Powerinfra Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:08 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.54%

Non-Promoter- 47.45%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Advance Powerinfra Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

11.64

11.64

11.64

11.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.22

3.1

4.99

4.62

Net Worth

0.42

14.74

16.63

16.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

69.97

12.13

9.74

10.51

yoy growth (%)

476.88

24.42

-7.29

-6.58

Raw materials

-78.27

-12.3

-8.45

-10.98

As % of sales

111.85

101.41

86.72

104.44

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.19

-0.24

-0.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-14.26

-0.87

0.71

0.09

Depreciation

-4.11

-0.06

-0.1

-0.06

Tax paid

0.05

0.13

-0.33

-0.02

Working capital

-9.31

1.15

2.38

-1.86

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

476.88

24.42

-7.29

-6.58

Op profit growth

632.47

675.56

-82.59

4,604.94

EBIT growth

1,538.07

-221.21

672.67

-40.45

Net profit growth

1,816.68

-297.61

455.61

-19.55

No Record Found

Advance Powerinfra Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

ABB India Ltd

ABB

5,839.7

65.51,23,748.13474.630.763,139.68333.88

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,296.4

64.671,17,391.56674.50.363,808.7344.18

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

675.85

111.91,06,414.84275.490.192,563.444.89

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

66.26

45.0790,038.371,174.2603,561.324.05

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

BHEL

258.2

175.6589,906.88504.050.198,993.3772.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Advance Powerinfra Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Akhilesh Kotia

Independent Director

Mohd Mohiuddin Laskar

Independent Director

Divya Arora

Independent Director

Uttara Sharma

Registered Office

4 Chandni Chowk Street,

1st Floor,

West Bengal - 700072

Tel: 91-33-22127189

Website: -

Email: info@advancepowerinfratech.com

Registrar Office

23 RN Mukherjee Road,

5th Floor,

Kolkata-700001

Tel: 91-33-22435029/22482

Website: www.mdpl.in

Email: info@mdpl.in

Summary

Advance Powerinfra Tech Limited primarily engages in the financial/investing activities. The main activities of the company include hire purchase and leasing. It is based in Kolkata, India. The compan...
Reports by Advance Powerinfra Tech Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Advance Powerinfra Tech Ltd share price today?

The Advance Powerinfra Tech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Advance Powerinfra Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Advance Powerinfra Tech Ltd is ₹1.54 Cr. as of 21 May ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Advance Powerinfra Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Advance Powerinfra Tech Ltd is 0 and -1.05 as of 21 May ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Advance Powerinfra Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Advance Powerinfra Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Advance Powerinfra Tech Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 21 May ‘19

What is the CAGR of Advance Powerinfra Tech Ltd?

Advance Powerinfra Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.27%, 3 Years at -16.65%, 1 Year at -53.02%, 6 Month at 25.71%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 14.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Advance Powerinfra Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Advance Powerinfra Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.55 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.45 %

