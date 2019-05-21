Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
69.97
12.13
9.74
10.51
yoy growth (%)
476.88
24.42
-7.29
-6.58
Raw materials
-78.27
-12.3
-8.45
-10.98
As % of sales
111.85
101.41
86.72
104.44
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.19
-0.24
-0.15
As % of sales
0.16
1.62
2.49
1.51
Other costs
-2.08
-1.06
-1.23
-0.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.97
8.76
12.66
4.13
Operating profit
-10.49
-1.43
-0.18
-1.06
OPM
-14.99
-11.8
-1.89
-10.09
Depreciation
-4.11
-0.06
-0.1
-0.06
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.35
0.62
1.01
1.21
Profit before tax
-14.26
-0.87
0.71
0.09
Taxes
0.05
0.13
-0.33
-0.02
Tax rate
-0.39
-15.63
-47.29
-26.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-14.2
-0.74
0.37
0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-14.2
-0.74
0.37
0.06
yoy growth (%)
1,816.68
-297.61
455.61
-19.55
NPM
-20.3
-6.1
3.84
0.64
