Advance Powerinfra Tech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-14.26
-0.87
0.71
0.09
Depreciation
-4.11
-0.06
-0.1
-0.06
Tax paid
0.05
0.13
-0.33
-0.02
Working capital
-9.31
1.15
2.38
-1.86
Other operating items
Operating
-27.63
0.34
2.64
-1.85
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
0.01
-0.04
Free cash flow
-27.62
0.34
2.66
-1.89
Equity raised
6.08
8.83
9.23
9.1
Investing
-0.51
-2.21
0
-0.71
Financing
2.44
1.41
0.38
2.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-19.6
8.37
12.28
9.35
