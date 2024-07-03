Advance Syntex Ltd Summary

Advance Syntex Limited was originally incorporated in Gujarat, as Advance Syntex Private Limited, with the Registrar of Companies. Further, the company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Advance Syntex Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 23, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is highly associated with manufacturing and supplying a top notch quality array of Polyester Film, Textile Glitter Powder, Glitter Powder, Hot Stamping Foils, Children Craft Kit and many more products. It is mainly engaged in manufacturing of Metalized Films (MF), Lacquered (coated) Metalized Polyster Films (LMPF), Glitter powder (Zari powder) and Metallic Yarn (Polyster Badla), Glitter Powder and Metallic Yarn is manufacturing through the job work of LMPF produced by the company. The company produces modified resins, which is used as raw material in manufactruing of LMPF. Apart from this, it is also engaged in the sale of polyester films (also known as BOPET films) and Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene films ( also known as BOPP films) after carrying of slitting operations on them.Additionally, it provide services of coating of Metalized films on job work basis, The products of the Company is used in textiles, flexible, packaging, lamination and cosmetic such as nail polish, hair gel, lipstick etc and various other products. The companies entire products are sold under the brand name of MIDAS, which is registered under the trademarks Act 1999. The manufacturing activities are undertaken at three different units with total combined area of above 3000 sq. mtrs and installed production capacity of 12 lakhs kg. p.a for LMPF, 34 lakhs kg. P.a. for Metalized Films and 0.60 lakhs k.g. p.a. for resins. The Company came up with a Public Issue of 21,00,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 2.52 Crores in July, 2016.In July, 2017, the Company expanded its production capacity at Por GIDC, Vadodara, by installation of new Metalizing Machine. In 2018-19, the Company started manufacturing Biodegradable Glitter Powder. The Company has developed a modern infrastructural unit which comprises two manufacturing units and an in-house designing unit. These manufacturing units are spread over a sprawling area of 50,000 square feet and have a combined installed capacity of 300 tons pm. The units are equipped with machinery and equipment of latest technology, some of which are imported while others are locally developed by experts. This enables to produce impeccable range of lacquer coated polyester film, glitter powder and viscose flock powder, which are in conformation with the international industrial standards.