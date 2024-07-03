SectorTextiles
Open₹6.27
Prev. Close₹6.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.73
Day's High₹6.28
Day's Low₹6.27
52 Week's High₹9.11
52 Week's Low₹5.42
Book Value₹4.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.97
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.1
11.1
11.1
11.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.1
1.13
2.84
7.02
Net Worth
6
12.23
13.94
18.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
41.56
64.18
78.74
74.37
yoy growth (%)
-35.23
-18.48
5.86
11.62
Raw materials
-33.93
-50.69
-62.22
-55.96
As % of sales
81.63
78.98
79.02
75.24
Employee costs
-0.54
-0.82
-1.18
-0.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.67
1.79
2.87
2.5
Depreciation
-1.62
-1.82
-2.27
-2.25
Tax paid
-0.11
-0.47
-0.74
-0.63
Working capital
2.97
0.78
1.56
9.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.23
-18.48
5.86
11.62
Op profit growth
-61.52
-32.84
11.26
35.68
EBIT growth
-77.77
-34.39
16.09
35.18
Net profit growth
-328.76
-39.49
15.56
67.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & Whole Time Director
Bhavan Dhirendra Vora
Whole-time Director
Darshana Devang Vora
Director
Praful Ramanlal Pandya
Independent Director
Nandishkumar Vinodray Gandhi
Independent Director
Himesh Occhhavlal Shah
Independent Director
Ashish Govindlal Shukla
Independent Director
Ronojoy Basu
Reports by Advance Syntex Ltd
Summary
Advance Syntex Limited was originally incorporated in Gujarat, as Advance Syntex Private Limited, with the Registrar of Companies. Further, the company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Advance Syntex Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 23, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is highly associated with manufacturing and supplying a top notch quality array of Polyester Film, Textile Glitter Powder, Glitter Powder, Hot Stamping Foils, Children Craft Kit and many more products. It is mainly engaged in manufacturing of Metalized Films (MF), Lacquered (coated) Metalized Polyster Films (LMPF), Glitter powder (Zari powder) and Metallic Yarn (Polyster Badla), Glitter Powder and Metallic Yarn is manufacturing through the job work of LMPF produced by the company. The company produces modified resins, which is used as raw material in manufactruing of LMPF. Apart from this, it is also engaged in the sale of polyester films (also known as BOPET films) and Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene films ( also known as BOPP films) after carrying of slitting operations on them.Additionally, it provide services of coating of Metalized films on job work basis, The products of the Company is used in textiles, flexible, packaging, lamination and cosmetic such as nail polish, hair gel, lipstick etc and various other products. The companies entire products are sold under the brand name of MIDAS, which is registered under t
Read More
The Advance Syntex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Advance Syntex Ltd is ₹6.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Advance Syntex Ltd is 0 and 1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Advance Syntex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Advance Syntex Ltd is ₹5.42 and ₹9.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Advance Syntex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -17.18%, 3 Years at -16.67%, 1 Year at -29.82%, 6 Month at -9.60%, 3 Month at 5.95% and 1 Month at 12.27%.
