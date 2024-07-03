Summary

Advance Syntex Limited was originally incorporated in Gujarat, as Advance Syntex Private Limited, with the Registrar of Companies. Further, the company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Advance Syntex Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 23, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is highly associated with manufacturing and supplying a top notch quality array of Polyester Film, Textile Glitter Powder, Glitter Powder, Hot Stamping Foils, Children Craft Kit and many more products. It is mainly engaged in manufacturing of Metalized Films (MF), Lacquered (coated) Metalized Polyster Films (LMPF), Glitter powder (Zari powder) and Metallic Yarn (Polyster Badla), Glitter Powder and Metallic Yarn is manufacturing through the job work of LMPF produced by the company. The company produces modified resins, which is used as raw material in manufactruing of LMPF. Apart from this, it is also engaged in the sale of polyester films (also known as BOPET films) and Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene films ( also known as BOPP films) after carrying of slitting operations on them.Additionally, it provide services of coating of Metalized films on job work basis, The products of the Company is used in textiles, flexible, packaging, lamination and cosmetic such as nail polish, hair gel, lipstick etc and various other products. The companies entire products are sold under the brand name of MIDAS, which is registered under t

Read More