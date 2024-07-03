iifl-logo-icon 1
Advance Syntex Ltd Share Price

6.28
(-4.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:28:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.27
  • Day's High6.28
  • 52 Wk High9.11
  • Prev. Close6.59
  • Day's Low6.27
  • 52 Wk Low 5.42
  • Turnover (lac)0.73
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.87
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.97
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Advance Syntex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

6.27

Prev. Close

6.59

Turnover(Lac.)

0.73

Day's High

6.28

Day's Low

6.27

52 Week's High

9.11

52 Week's Low

5.42

Book Value

4.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.97

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Advance Syntex Ltd Corporate Action

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Advance Syntex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Advance Syntex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.76%

Non-Promoter- 40.23%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Advance Syntex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.1

11.1

11.1

11.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.1

1.13

2.84

7.02

Net Worth

6

12.23

13.94

18.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

41.56

64.18

78.74

74.37

yoy growth (%)

-35.23

-18.48

5.86

11.62

Raw materials

-33.93

-50.69

-62.22

-55.96

As % of sales

81.63

78.98

79.02

75.24

Employee costs

-0.54

-0.82

-1.18

-0.72

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.67

1.79

2.87

2.5

Depreciation

-1.62

-1.82

-2.27

-2.25

Tax paid

-0.11

-0.47

-0.74

-0.63

Working capital

2.97

0.78

1.56

9.86

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.23

-18.48

5.86

11.62

Op profit growth

-61.52

-32.84

11.26

35.68

EBIT growth

-77.77

-34.39

16.09

35.18

Net profit growth

-328.76

-39.49

15.56

67.99

No Record Found

Advance Syntex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Advance Syntex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & Whole Time Director

Bhavan Dhirendra Vora

Whole-time Director

Darshana Devang Vora

Director

Praful Ramanlal Pandya

Independent Director

Nandishkumar Vinodray Gandhi

Independent Director

Himesh Occhhavlal Shah

Independent Director

Ashish Govindlal Shukla

Independent Director

Ronojoy Basu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Advance Syntex Ltd

Summary

Advance Syntex Limited was originally incorporated in Gujarat, as Advance Syntex Private Limited, with the Registrar of Companies. Further, the company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Advance Syntex Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 23, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is highly associated with manufacturing and supplying a top notch quality array of Polyester Film, Textile Glitter Powder, Glitter Powder, Hot Stamping Foils, Children Craft Kit and many more products. It is mainly engaged in manufacturing of Metalized Films (MF), Lacquered (coated) Metalized Polyster Films (LMPF), Glitter powder (Zari powder) and Metallic Yarn (Polyster Badla), Glitter Powder and Metallic Yarn is manufacturing through the job work of LMPF produced by the company. The company produces modified resins, which is used as raw material in manufactruing of LMPF. Apart from this, it is also engaged in the sale of polyester films (also known as BOPET films) and Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene films ( also known as BOPP films) after carrying of slitting operations on them.Additionally, it provide services of coating of Metalized films on job work basis, The products of the Company is used in textiles, flexible, packaging, lamination and cosmetic such as nail polish, hair gel, lipstick etc and various other products. The companies entire products are sold under the brand name of MIDAS, which is registered under t
Company FAQs

What is the Advance Syntex Ltd share price today?

The Advance Syntex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.28 today.

What is the Market Cap of Advance Syntex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Advance Syntex Ltd is ₹6.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Advance Syntex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Advance Syntex Ltd is 0 and 1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Advance Syntex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Advance Syntex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Advance Syntex Ltd is ₹5.42 and ₹9.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Advance Syntex Ltd?

Advance Syntex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -17.18%, 3 Years at -16.67%, 1 Year at -29.82%, 6 Month at -9.60%, 3 Month at 5.95% and 1 Month at 12.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Advance Syntex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Advance Syntex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.76 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.24 %

