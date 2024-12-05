iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Dec 202429 Nov 2024
Advance Syntex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Resignation of CS and Compliance Officer outcome of the board meeting held on 05.12.2024 for acceptance of resignation of company secretary (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/12/2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Advance Syntex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board meeting to be scheduled on 14 november 2024 for quarterly results September 2024. Outcome of the Meeting held on 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
Advance Syntex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1 To grant leave of absence if any. 2 To confirm the Minutes of the last Meeting of the Board of Directors. 3 To approve Draft Boards report along with the Annexure / enclosures for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 4 To fix day date time and venue of ensuing 33rd AGM of the company. 5 To approve Draft Notice of 33rd Annual General Meeting. 6 To fix cut-off/Record date for the purpose of AGM and e-voting. 7 To appoint a scrutinizer to conduct remote E- Voting in a fair and transparent manner at 33rd Annual General meeting. 8 To determine director liable to retire by rotation and consider re-appointment of them. 9 To reclassification of Promoter Group Shareholding 10 To Accept the Resignation of Statutory Auditor 11 To consider and approve the appointment of statutory auditors of the company and to fix their remuneration subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting of the company. 12 Any other item if any with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
Advance Syntex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited result of the company for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Audited financial results for year ended March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 31st July 2024 Unaudited Results for the Quarter ended June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Advance Syntex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024. Audited Financial results for the financial year ended and Fourth Quarter ended 31st March 2024 . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Advance Syntex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited financial results of the company for the quater ended 31st December 2023 2. The appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company Outcome of Board metting for Submission Of Financial Results For The Third Quarter Ended On 31 December, 2024 and appointment of compliance office Board metting outcome for quarterly results December 2023 Appointment of company secretary and Compliance officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.02.2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Advance Syntex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the resignation of Jyoti Agarwal Company Secretary and compliance officer of the company Outcome of Board metting for resignation of Compliance office cum Company Secretary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/02/2024)

