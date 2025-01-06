iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Advance Syntex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.28
(-4.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Advance Syntex Ltd

Advance Syntex FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.67

1.79

2.87

2.5

Depreciation

-1.62

-1.82

-2.27

-2.25

Tax paid

-0.11

-0.47

-0.74

-0.63

Working capital

2.97

0.78

1.56

9.86

Other operating items

Operating

-1.43

0.27

1.41

9.47

Capital expenditure

0.19

0.76

-7.04

5.01

Free cash flow

-1.24

1.03

-5.62

14.48

Equity raised

19.71

17.28

17.12

8.85

Investing

0.01

0

0

0

Financing

10.49

12.22

14.81

13.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

28.97

30.53

26.31

37.15

Advance Syntex : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Advance Syntex Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.