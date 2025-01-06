Advance Syntex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.67
1.79
2.87
2.5
Depreciation
-1.62
-1.82
-2.27
-2.25
Tax paid
-0.11
-0.47
-0.74
-0.63
Working capital
2.97
0.78
1.56
9.86
Other operating items
Operating
-1.43
0.27
1.41
9.47
Capital expenditure
0.19
0.76
-7.04
5.01
Free cash flow
-1.24
1.03
-5.62
14.48
Equity raised
19.71
17.28
17.12
8.85
Investing
0.01
0
0
0
Financing
10.49
12.22
14.81
13.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
28.97
30.53
26.31
37.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.