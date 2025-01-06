iifl-logo-icon 1
Advance Syntex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.28
(-4.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

41.56

64.18

78.74

74.37

yoy growth (%)

-35.23

-18.48

5.86

11.62

Raw materials

-33.93

-50.69

-62.22

-55.96

As % of sales

81.63

78.98

79.02

75.24

Employee costs

-0.54

-0.82

-1.18

-0.72

As % of sales

1.29

1.28

1.5

0.96

Other costs

-4.29

-5.39

-4.5

-7.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.33

8.4

5.71

10.7

Operating profit

2.79

7.27

10.82

9.73

OPM

6.73

11.32

13.74

13.08

Depreciation

-1.62

-1.82

-2.27

-2.25

Interest expense

-3.96

-4

-5.97

-5.12

Other income

0.11

0.36

0.3

0.14

Profit before tax

-2.67

1.79

2.87

2.5

Taxes

-0.11

-0.47

-0.74

-0.63

Tax rate

4.14

-26.22

-25.75

-25.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.78

1.32

2.13

1.86

Exceptional items

-0.07

-0.07

-0.07

-0.08

Net profit

-2.85

1.24

2.06

1.78

yoy growth (%)

-328.76

-39.49

15.56

67.99

NPM

-6.87

1.94

2.62

2.4

