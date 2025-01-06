Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
41.56
64.18
78.74
74.37
yoy growth (%)
-35.23
-18.48
5.86
11.62
Raw materials
-33.93
-50.69
-62.22
-55.96
As % of sales
81.63
78.98
79.02
75.24
Employee costs
-0.54
-0.82
-1.18
-0.72
As % of sales
1.29
1.28
1.5
0.96
Other costs
-4.29
-5.39
-4.5
-7.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.33
8.4
5.71
10.7
Operating profit
2.79
7.27
10.82
9.73
OPM
6.73
11.32
13.74
13.08
Depreciation
-1.62
-1.82
-2.27
-2.25
Interest expense
-3.96
-4
-5.97
-5.12
Other income
0.11
0.36
0.3
0.14
Profit before tax
-2.67
1.79
2.87
2.5
Taxes
-0.11
-0.47
-0.74
-0.63
Tax rate
4.14
-26.22
-25.75
-25.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.78
1.32
2.13
1.86
Exceptional items
-0.07
-0.07
-0.07
-0.08
Net profit
-2.85
1.24
2.06
1.78
yoy growth (%)
-328.76
-39.49
15.56
67.99
NPM
-6.87
1.94
2.62
2.4
