Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company, Advanced Micronic Devices (AMD) was converted into a public limited company in Jul.94. Promoted to provide technical consultancy in cardiac care and computer-based systems, AMD obtained a licence in 1988 to manufacture electronic teaching aids and microprocessor-based personal computers. In 1990, the company was authorised to manufacture foetal monitoring systems and multi-channel ECG machines, for which it set up a manufacturing facilities, under a term loan from Karnataka State Financial Corporation. In Sep.93, the company signed up with AST Research, US, to promote and support the latest computer systems in India. It is now an authorised service centre for AST. AMD is engaged in two specialised activities -- cardiovascular instrumentation and computer networking systems. It claims to have the largest installed base in cardiac exercise stress test systems and foetal monitoring systems in cardiac instrumentation, and to have installed one of the largest number of networking installations. The company also markets a range of products from notebook computers to multi-processor servers from AST Research, US. It is now diversifying into systems integration and value-added distribution of global positioning system (GPS) receivers. It has signed a MoU with Seatex Kongsberg, Norway, to promote and provide value-added support for satellite navigational systems. The company has tied-up with Nitinol Medical Technological, USA to promote their products in India. Also, DELL Computer Corp., a top computer company has appointed AMD as its direct distributers.To increase its business in Software Export area, Company has set up a full-fledged Branch in California, USA to pursue newe opportunities in future. Companys Software Export division has sucessfully completed a few improtant projects for US companies & also get support for Ventricular Intervention Products from Guidant Corporation USA, which enables to company to expand the relationship & get bigger projects in softwares as well as in Cardiology and related application in future.During November 2001 the company has become subsidiary of M/s Opto Circuits(India) Ltd,consequent to acquisition of 59.70% equity shares in the company.