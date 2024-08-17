iifl-logo-icon 1
Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd Share Price

9.55
(3.24%)
Dec 10, 2018|12:45:03 PM

Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

9.55

Prev. Close

9.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

9.55

Day's Low

9.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-88.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.04

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:10 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.70%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 40.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

5.28

5.28

5.28

5.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-51.66

-23.26

-2.01

1.32

Net Worth

-46.38

-17.98

3.27

6.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

2.78

2.71

7.48

12.59

yoy growth (%)

2.86

-63.79

-40.53

-72.11

Raw materials

-2.89

-18.03

-2.33

-6.85

As % of sales

103.82

665.36

31.15

54.41

Employee costs

-0.81

-1.83

-5.49

-8.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-14.66

-20.86

-5.73

-6.76

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.07

-3.77

-1.96

Tax paid

0

0

0

-1.77

Working capital

-1.18

-18.43

1.61

-12.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.86

-63.79

-40.53

-72.11

Op profit growth

-41.23

335.25

-51.52

-2,474.88

EBIT growth

-30.98

367.41

-5.41

323.61

Net profit growth

38.79

448.16

-55.45

74.79

No Record Found

Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Anvay Mulay

Independent Director

Suleman Adam Merchant

Independent Director

Rajkumar Raisinghani

Whole-time Director

Vivek Kumar Malhotra

Independent Director

G C Somadas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company, Advanced Micronic Devices (AMD) was converted into a public limited company in Jul.94. Promoted to provide technical consultancy in cardiac care and computer-based systems, AMD obtained a licence in 1988 to manufacture electronic teaching aids and microprocessor-based personal computers. In 1990, the company was authorised to manufacture foetal monitoring systems and multi-channel ECG machines, for which it set up a manufacturing facilities, under a term loan from Karnataka State Financial Corporation. In Sep.93, the company signed up with AST Research, US, to promote and support the latest computer systems in India. It is now an authorised service centre for AST. AMD is engaged in two specialised activities -- cardiovascular instrumentation and computer networking systems. It claims to have the largest installed base in cardiac exercise stress test systems and foetal monitoring systems in cardiac instrumentation, and to have installed one of the largest number of networking installations. The company also markets a range of products from notebook computers to multi-processor servers from AST Research, US. It is now diversifying into systems integration and value-added distribution of global positioning system (GPS) receivers. It has signed a MoU with Seatex Kongsberg, Norway, to promote and provide value-added support for satellite navigational systems. The company has tied-up with Nitinol Medical Technological, USA to promote their
