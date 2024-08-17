Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company, Advanced Micronic Devices (AMD) was converted into a public limited company in Jul.94. Promoted to provide technical consultancy in cardiac care and computer-based systems, AMD obtained a licence in 1988 to manufacture electronic teaching aids and microprocessor-based personal computers. In 1990, the company was authorised to manufacture foetal monitoring systems and multi-channel ECG machines, for which it set up a manufacturing facilities, under a term loan from Karnataka State Financial Corporation. In Sep.93, the company signed up with AST Research, US, to promote and support the latest computer systems in India. It is now an authorised service centre for AST. AMD is engaged in two specialised activities -- cardiovascular instrumentation and computer networking systems. It claims to have the largest installed base in cardiac exercise stress test systems and foetal monitoring systems in cardiac instrumentation, and to have installed one of the largest number of networking installations. The company also markets a range of products from notebook computers to multi-processor servers from AST Research, US. It is now diversifying into systems integration and value-added distribution of global positioning system (GPS) receivers. It has signed a MoU with Seatex Kongsberg, Norway, to promote and provide value-added support for satellite navigational systems. The company has tied-up with Nitinol Medical Technological, USA to promote their

