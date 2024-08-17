Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹9.55
Prev. Close₹9.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹9.55
Day's Low₹9.55
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-88.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.04
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
5.28
5.28
5.28
5.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-51.66
-23.26
-2.01
1.32
Net Worth
-46.38
-17.98
3.27
6.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
2.78
2.71
7.48
12.59
yoy growth (%)
2.86
-63.79
-40.53
-72.11
Raw materials
-2.89
-18.03
-2.33
-6.85
As % of sales
103.82
665.36
31.15
54.41
Employee costs
-0.81
-1.83
-5.49
-8.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-14.66
-20.86
-5.73
-6.76
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.07
-3.77
-1.96
Tax paid
0
0
0
-1.77
Working capital
-1.18
-18.43
1.61
-12.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.86
-63.79
-40.53
-72.11
Op profit growth
-41.23
335.25
-51.52
-2,474.88
EBIT growth
-30.98
367.41
-5.41
323.61
Net profit growth
38.79
448.16
-55.45
74.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Anvay Mulay
Independent Director
Suleman Adam Merchant
Independent Director
Rajkumar Raisinghani
Whole-time Director
Vivek Kumar Malhotra
Independent Director
G C Somadas
Reports by Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a private limited company, Advanced Micronic Devices (AMD) was converted into a public limited company in Jul.94. Promoted to provide technical consultancy in cardiac care and computer-based systems, AMD obtained a licence in 1988 to manufacture electronic teaching aids and microprocessor-based personal computers. In 1990, the company was authorised to manufacture foetal monitoring systems and multi-channel ECG machines, for which it set up a manufacturing facilities, under a term loan from Karnataka State Financial Corporation. In Sep.93, the company signed up with AST Research, US, to promote and support the latest computer systems in India. It is now an authorised service centre for AST. AMD is engaged in two specialised activities -- cardiovascular instrumentation and computer networking systems. It claims to have the largest installed base in cardiac exercise stress test systems and foetal monitoring systems in cardiac instrumentation, and to have installed one of the largest number of networking installations. The company also markets a range of products from notebook computers to multi-processor servers from AST Research, US. It is now diversifying into systems integration and value-added distribution of global positioning system (GPS) receivers. It has signed a MoU with Seatex Kongsberg, Norway, to promote and provide value-added support for satellite navigational systems. The company has tied-up with Nitinol Medical Technological, USA to promote their
Read More
