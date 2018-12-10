iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.55
(3.24%)
Dec 10, 2018|12:45:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

2.78

2.71

7.48

12.59

yoy growth (%)

2.86

-63.79

-40.53

-72.11

Raw materials

-2.89

-18.03

-2.33

-6.85

As % of sales

103.82

665.36

31.15

54.41

Employee costs

-0.81

-1.83

-5.49

-8.48

As % of sales

29.07

67.77

73.43

67.36

Other costs

-13.41

-7.21

-5.25

-8.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

480.92

266.25

70.22

69.99

Operating profit

-14.32

-24.38

-5.6

-11.55

OPM

-513.82

-899.39

-74.81

-91.76

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.07

-3.77

-1.96

Interest expense

-0.5

-0.35

-1.34

-2.12

Other income

0.23

3.94

4.99

8.87

Profit before tax

-14.66

-20.86

-5.73

-6.76

Taxes

0

0

0

-1.77

Tax rate

0

0

0

26.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-14.66

-20.86

-5.73

-8.54

Exceptional items

-14.29

0

1.93

0

Net profit

-28.96

-20.86

-3.8

-8.54

yoy growth (%)

38.79

448.16

-55.45

74.79

NPM

-1,038.57

-769.74

-50.84

-67.85

Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.