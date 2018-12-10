Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
2.78
2.71
7.48
12.59
yoy growth (%)
2.86
-63.79
-40.53
-72.11
Raw materials
-2.89
-18.03
-2.33
-6.85
As % of sales
103.82
665.36
31.15
54.41
Employee costs
-0.81
-1.83
-5.49
-8.48
As % of sales
29.07
67.77
73.43
67.36
Other costs
-13.41
-7.21
-5.25
-8.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
480.92
266.25
70.22
69.99
Operating profit
-14.32
-24.38
-5.6
-11.55
OPM
-513.82
-899.39
-74.81
-91.76
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.07
-3.77
-1.96
Interest expense
-0.5
-0.35
-1.34
-2.12
Other income
0.23
3.94
4.99
8.87
Profit before tax
-14.66
-20.86
-5.73
-6.76
Taxes
0
0
0
-1.77
Tax rate
0
0
0
26.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-14.66
-20.86
-5.73
-8.54
Exceptional items
-14.29
0
1.93
0
Net profit
-28.96
-20.86
-3.8
-8.54
yoy growth (%)
38.79
448.16
-55.45
74.79
NPM
-1,038.57
-769.74
-50.84
-67.85
