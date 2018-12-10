iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd Balance Sheet

9.55
(3.24%)
Dec 10, 2018|12:45:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

5.28

5.28

5.28

5.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-51.66

-23.26

-2.01

1.32

Net Worth

-46.38

-17.98

3.27

6.6

Minority Interest

Debt

35.91

23.05

23.99

24.13

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.51

0.51

0.51

0.66

Total Liabilities

-9.96

5.58

27.77

31.39

Fixed Assets

0.17

0.24

0.88

5.94

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.15

Networking Capital

-10.43

4.98

25.94

24.52

Inventories

3.74

4.56

20.9

23.07

Inventory Days

489.55

613.99

1,018.9

668.75

Sundry Debtors

0

0

24.39

24.63

Debtor Days

0

0

1,189.04

713.97

Other Current Assets

5.06

21.99

4.61

3.57

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-16.93

-17.54

Creditor Days

0

0

825.36

508.45

Other Current Liabilities

-19.23

-21.57

-7.03

-9.21

Cash

0.29

0.35

0.94

0.78

Total Assets

-9.96

5.58

27.77

31.4

Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.