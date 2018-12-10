Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
5.28
5.28
5.28
5.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-51.66
-23.26
-2.01
1.32
Net Worth
-46.38
-17.98
3.27
6.6
Minority Interest
Debt
35.91
23.05
23.99
24.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.51
0.51
0.51
0.66
Total Liabilities
-9.96
5.58
27.77
31.39
Fixed Assets
0.17
0.24
0.88
5.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.15
Networking Capital
-10.43
4.98
25.94
24.52
Inventories
3.74
4.56
20.9
23.07
Inventory Days
489.55
613.99
1,018.9
668.75
Sundry Debtors
0
0
24.39
24.63
Debtor Days
0
0
1,189.04
713.97
Other Current Assets
5.06
21.99
4.61
3.57
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-16.93
-17.54
Creditor Days
0
0
825.36
508.45
Other Current Liabilities
-19.23
-21.57
-7.03
-9.21
Cash
0.29
0.35
0.94
0.78
Total Assets
-9.96
5.58
27.77
31.4
