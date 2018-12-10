Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-14.66
-20.86
-5.73
-6.76
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.07
-3.77
-1.96
Tax paid
0
0
0
-1.77
Working capital
-1.18
-18.43
1.61
-12.63
Other operating items
Operating
-15.9
-39.36
-7.9
-23.13
Capital expenditure
-0.08
-7.5
-1.62
-2.1
Free cash flow
-15.99
-46.86
-9.52
-25.23
Equity raised
-45.95
-4.4
3.11
20.14
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
54.02
47.04
37.76
29.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-7.93
-4.23
31.35
24.26
