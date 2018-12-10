iifl-logo-icon 1
Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.55
(3.24%)
Dec 10, 2018

Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd

Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-14.66

-20.86

-5.73

-6.76

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.07

-3.77

-1.96

Tax paid

0

0

0

-1.77

Working capital

-1.18

-18.43

1.61

-12.63

Other operating items

Operating

-15.9

-39.36

-7.9

-23.13

Capital expenditure

-0.08

-7.5

-1.62

-2.1

Free cash flow

-15.99

-46.86

-9.52

-25.23

Equity raised

-45.95

-4.4

3.11

20.14

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

54.02

47.04

37.76

29.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-7.93

-4.23

31.35

24.26

