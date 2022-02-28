To

The Members of Advent Computer Services Limited.

Report on the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Standalone IND AS financial statements of Advent Computer Services Limited ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2020, the Statement of Profit and Loss, (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as Standalone Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2019, its loss including other comprehensive income/loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2020. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in the equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial

controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2020 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central

Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the

matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Change in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on March 31, 2020 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2020 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company is not having any pending litigations. Hence, no disclosure made on the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the investor education and protection fund by the company.

Place: Chennai For Vivekanandan Associates, Date: 29th July, 2020 Chartered Accountants Sd/- R. Lakshminarayanan Partner Membership No. 204045

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 on Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report.)

1. a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative

details and situation of fixed assets.

b) As explained to us, the fixed assets of the Company have been physically verified by the Management during the year in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. In accordance with the phased program of verification, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) Fixed Assets disposed off during the year were not substantial, and therefore, do not affect the going concern assumption.

2. The company does not have any inventory.

3. According to information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act 2013.

4. According to information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loan or advance nor has given any guarantees and security as per the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

5. According to information and explanations given to us the company has not accepted any deposits during the year.

6. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus reporting under this clause of the order is not applicable to the Company.

7. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company

examined by us, in our opinion the Company has been generally regular in depositing, with the appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues as applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and relevant documents provided to us there are no undisputed outstanding statutory dues that have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any financial institution or banks.

9. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans and hence reporting under this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

11. The Directors are not taking any remuneration from the Company, except the sitting fees, hence, this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence, this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. All transactions with related parties are materially in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly paid convertible debentures and hence, this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

15. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Place: Chennai For Vivekanandan Associates, Date: 29th July, 2020 Chartered Accountants Sd/- R. Lakshminarayanan Partner Membership No. 204045

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") referred to in paragraph 2 (f) on Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Advent Computer Services Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2020 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial

statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

o pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

o provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

o provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion the Company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2019, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.