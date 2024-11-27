iifl-logo-icon 1
Advent Computer Services Ltd Share Price

2.82
(-4.73%)
Feb 28, 2022|03:01:41 PM

Advent Computer Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2.82

Prev. Close

2.96

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

2.82

Day's Low

2.82

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.59

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Advent Computer Services Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Advent Computer Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Advent Computer Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:51 AM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.82%

Foreign: 53.82%

Indian: 0.32%

Non-Promoter- 0.20%

Institutions: 0.20%

Non-Institutions: 45.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Advent Computer Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

16.27

16.27

16.27

16.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.94

-1.75

-1.31

-0.79

Net Worth

14.33

14.52

14.96

15.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0.1

0.45

0.47

yoy growth (%)

-95.86

-76.47

-4.04

51.99

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.06

-0.06

-0.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.19

-0.51

0

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.46

0.66

0.54

0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-95.86

-76.47

-4.04

51.99

Op profit growth

-66.67

-7,358.18

-66.72

7.86

EBIT growth

-63.13

-10,606.77

-65.75

209.52

Net profit growth

-63.13

-13,080.3

-65.74

209

No Record Found

Advent Computer Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Advent Computer Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Michael Arul

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shaji John Abraham

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shree Kumar Narayan

Company Secretary

Vishal Desai

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Virginie Bompoil

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Parthasarathy Sethuraman

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kavitha

Addtnl Independent Director

G Swaminathan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Advent Computer Services Ltd

Summary

Advent Computer Services Ltd (ACSL) was incorporated as a 100% EOU on 22 Feb.84 in Madras and was promoted by Michael Arul an ex-IBM technocrat, Jennifer Arul and their associates. Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT), a Government of Tamil Nadu undertaking, subsequently joined in the project of the company on a 50:50 basis.ACSL was set up to primarily export business application software designed to run on IBM S/38 computer systems that had been introduced in the market at that time by IBM. One of the key objectives of the company was to develop a world class software for the wholesale distribution industry for IBM S/38 users.ACSL succesfully launched ADS 400 a comprehensive distribution management system designed to run on IBM AS/400 system. The initial beta site for ADS 400 was established in Melbourne, Australia in 1991 as a US $ 20 bln multinational conglomerate viz. Bunge Corporation for use by one of its Australian subsidiaries M/s Don Small Goods Pty Ltd, which is one of the largest food maufacturing and distribution companies in Australia. In Nov.95 ACSL chalked out a major expansion programme to enter the U.S., the largest and most lucrative market in the world for such application software and is currently focusing on the European market.During the year 1998-1999, the company established a major breakthrough in its positioning by establishing a strategic alliance with CCG GmbH, Munich, Germany, who are providing both technology and know-how as well as mark
