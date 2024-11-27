Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹2.82
Prev. Close₹2.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹2.82
Day's Low₹2.82
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
16.27
16.27
16.27
16.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.94
-1.75
-1.31
-0.79
Net Worth
14.33
14.52
14.96
15.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0.1
0.45
0.47
yoy growth (%)
-95.86
-76.47
-4.04
51.99
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.06
-0.06
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.19
-0.51
0
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.46
0.66
0.54
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-95.86
-76.47
-4.04
51.99
Op profit growth
-66.67
-7,358.18
-66.72
7.86
EBIT growth
-63.13
-10,606.77
-65.75
209.52
Net profit growth
-63.13
-13,080.3
-65.74
209
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Michael Arul
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shaji John Abraham
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shree Kumar Narayan
Company Secretary
Vishal Desai
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Virginie Bompoil
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Parthasarathy Sethuraman
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kavitha
Addtnl Independent Director
G Swaminathan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Advent Computer Services Ltd
Summary
Advent Computer Services Ltd (ACSL) was incorporated as a 100% EOU on 22 Feb.84 in Madras and was promoted by Michael Arul an ex-IBM technocrat, Jennifer Arul and their associates. Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT), a Government of Tamil Nadu undertaking, subsequently joined in the project of the company on a 50:50 basis.ACSL was set up to primarily export business application software designed to run on IBM S/38 computer systems that had been introduced in the market at that time by IBM. One of the key objectives of the company was to develop a world class software for the wholesale distribution industry for IBM S/38 users.ACSL succesfully launched ADS 400 a comprehensive distribution management system designed to run on IBM AS/400 system. The initial beta site for ADS 400 was established in Melbourne, Australia in 1991 as a US $ 20 bln multinational conglomerate viz. Bunge Corporation for use by one of its Australian subsidiaries M/s Don Small Goods Pty Ltd, which is one of the largest food maufacturing and distribution companies in Australia. In Nov.95 ACSL chalked out a major expansion programme to enter the U.S., the largest and most lucrative market in the world for such application software and is currently focusing on the European market.During the year 1998-1999, the company established a major breakthrough in its positioning by establishing a strategic alliance with CCG GmbH, Munich, Germany, who are providing both technology and know-how as well as mark
Read More
