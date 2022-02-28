iifl-logo-icon 1
Advent Computer Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.82
(-4.73%)
Feb 28, 2022|03:01:41 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Advent Computer Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0.1

0.45

0.47

yoy growth (%)

-95.86

-76.47

-4.04

51.99

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.06

-0.06

-0.05

As % of sales

1,762.16

62.94

14.71

10.77

Other costs

-0.11

-0.6

-0.38

-0.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2,587.65

563.8

83.57

84.29

Operating profit

-0.18

-0.56

0

0.02

OPM

-4,249.82

-526.75

1.7

4.92

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.05

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.19

-0.51

0

0.01

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

-19.05

-19.08

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.19

-0.51

0

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.19

-0.51

0

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-63.13

-13,080.3

-65.74

209

NPM

-4,315.58

-483.5

0.87

2.45

