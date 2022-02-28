Advent Computer Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
16.27
16.27
16.27
16.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.94
-1.75
-1.31
-0.79
Net Worth
14.33
14.52
14.96
15.48
Minority Interest
Debt
2.65
2.59
2.44
1.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
16.98
17.11
17.4
16.74
Fixed Assets
16.8
16.8
16.8
16.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.15
0.21
0.04
-0.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.82
0.88
0.77
0.67
Debtor Days
67,409.9
2,614.41
535.23
Other Current Assets
0.22
0.22
0.18
0.17
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.89
-0.89
-0.91
-0.9
Cash
0.03
0.11
0.56
0
Total Assets
16.98
17.12
17.4
16.75
