Advent Computer Services Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

16.27

16.27

16.27

16.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.94

-1.75

-1.31

-0.79

Net Worth

14.33

14.52

14.96

15.48

Minority Interest

Debt

2.65

2.59

2.44

1.26

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

16.98

17.11

17.4

16.74

Fixed Assets

16.8

16.8

16.8

16.81

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.15

0.21

0.04

-0.05

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.82

0.88

0.77

0.67

Debtor Days

67,409.9

2,614.41

535.23

Other Current Assets

0.22

0.22

0.18

0.17

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.89

-0.89

-0.91

-0.9

Cash

0.03

0.11

0.56

0

Total Assets

16.98

17.12

17.4

16.75

