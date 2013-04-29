To

The Members

Aeonian Investments Co. Ltd.

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Aeonian Investments Company Ltd. ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2013, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow statement for the period then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements responsibility for the Financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act"). This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2013;

b) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the profit for the period ended on that date; and

c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the period ended on that date.

Further attention is invited to the fact that the Board of Directors of the company have convened Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the company to consider voluntary winding up of the company. Pending the outcome of the said meeting, the accounts referred to above have been prepared on going concern basis.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Reguirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section 227 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books

c) the Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss, dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in subsection (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956;

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2013, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2013, from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.

f) Since the Central Government has not issued any notification as to the rate at which the cess is to be paid under section 441A of the Companies Act, 1956 nor has it issued any Rules under the said section, prescribing the manner in which such cess is to be paid, no cess is due and payable by the Company.

for RAVI A. SHAH & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Registration No.: 125079W Ravi A. Shah, Place : Mumbai (Proprietor) Date : April 29, 2013 Membership NO. 116667

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of the Our Report of even date to the members of Aeonian Investments Company Limited, on the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2013.

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

1. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the nature of the Companys business / activities during the year are such that clauses ii, xiii, xvi, xvii, xviii, xix, xx are not applicable to the Company.

2. (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, though a significant part of fixed assets have been disposed off during the year, the same does not affect the going concern assumption.

3. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 during the year. The beginning of the year balance of such loan granted was Rs. 655.19 lakhs to 1 party.

(b) the rate of interest and other terms and conditions of loans given by the company, secured or unsecured, are prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the company;

(c) the receipt of the principal amount and interest are also regular; and

(d) there is no amount overdue more than rupees one lakh

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not taken loans from companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Thus sub clauses (f) & (g) are not applicable to the company.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is generally an adequate internal control procedure commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business, for the purchase of fixed assets and payment for expenses & for sale of goods and services, if any. During the course of our audit, no major instance of continuing failure to correct any weaknesses in the internal controls has been noticed.

5. a) Based on the audit procedures applied by us and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, the particulars of contracts or arrangements referred to in section 301 of the Act have been entered in the register required to be maintained under that section.

b) the transactions made in pursuance of such contracts or arrangements have been made at prices which are reasonable having regard to the prevailing market prices at the relevant time.

6. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public covered under section 58A and 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956.

7. As per information & explanations given by the management, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with its size and the nature of its business.

8. The requirements of maintaining cost accounts and records as prescribed by the Central Government under section 209 (1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956 are not applicable to the Company.

9. According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory and other dues the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including income tax, wealth tax, whenever applicable, with the appropriate authorities during the year.

The following dues have not been deposited on account of pending disputes

Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.) Nature of dispute and Forum where pending Income Tax Assessment Year 2009-2010 401,640/- Rectification u/s. 154 pending with Assessing Officer Income Tax Assessment Year 2010-2011 30,28,430/- Rectification u/s. 154 pending to be filed with Assessing Officer

10. The Company does not have any accumulated loss and has not incurred cash loss during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

11. Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that, the Company has not obtained any borrowings from any financial institution, bank or by way of debentures.

12. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.

13. In respect of dealing in shares, securities, debentures and other investments, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, proper records have been maintained of the transactions and contracts and timely entries have been maintained therein. The shares, securities, debentures and other securities have been held by the Company, in its own name.

14. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantees for loan taken by others from a bank or financial institution.