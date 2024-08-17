iifl-logo-icon 1
Aeonian Investments Company Ltd Share Price

185
(5.68%)
Apr 29, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Aeonian Investments Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

178

Prev. Close

175.05

Turnover(Lac.)

1.65

Day's High

185

Day's Low

178

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

11.79

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

88.8

P/E

11.23

EPS

16.47

Divi. Yield

0

Aeonian Investments Company Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Aeonian Investments Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aeonian Investments Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:10 AM
Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 86.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 86.95%

Non-Promoter- 13.04%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 13.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aeonian Investments Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

0.96

0.96

0.96

0.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

100.47

89.32

87.8

88.56

Net Worth

101.43

90.28

88.76

89.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-0.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

0

EBIT growth

0

Net profit growth

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2006Mar-2005Mar-2004Mar-2003

Gross Sales

31.69

22.54

7.46

0.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

31.69

22.54

7.46

0.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.65

1.58

2.1

1.03

Company Name

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aeonian Investments Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Amit C Choksey

Director

Bhanushankar R Trivedi

Director

Bipin V Jhaveri

Director

Dhiren P Mehta

Director

Manubhai G Patel

Director

Priti A Choksey

Director

Vispi Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aeonian Investments Company Ltd

Summary

Aeonian Investments Company Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in investing in shares, both quoted and unquoted, and units of mutual funds. The primary segment of the Companys business is investment in the capital market. Aeonion Investments was incorporated in the year 1981. The Company was started with a net worth of Rs 25 lacs. Since then the net worth has grown to Rs. 6231 Lacs as on March 31, 2006. The company invests in shares - both quoted and un quoted and Units of Mutual funds. Investments in capital market is mainly through reputed Portfolio Managers and to some extent on its own.
