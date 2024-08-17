Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹178
Prev. Close₹175.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.65
Day's High₹185
Day's Low₹178
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹11.79
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)88.8
P/E11.23
EPS16.47
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
0.96
0.96
0.96
0.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
100.47
89.32
87.8
88.56
Net Worth
101.43
90.28
88.76
89.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
0
EBIT growth
0
Net profit growth
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
31.69
22.54
7.46
0.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
31.69
22.54
7.46
0.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.65
1.58
2.1
1.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Amit C Choksey
Director
Bhanushankar R Trivedi
Director
Bipin V Jhaveri
Director
Dhiren P Mehta
Director
Manubhai G Patel
Director
Priti A Choksey
Director
Vispi Patel
Reports by Aeonian Investments Company Ltd
Summary
Aeonian Investments Company Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in investing in shares, both quoted and unquoted, and units of mutual funds. The primary segment of the Companys business is investment in the capital market. Aeonion Investments was incorporated in the year 1981. The Company was started with a net worth of Rs 25 lacs. Since then the net worth has grown to Rs. 6231 Lacs as on March 31, 2006. The company invests in shares - both quoted and un quoted and Units of Mutual funds. Investments in capital market is mainly through reputed Portfolio Managers and to some extent on its own.
