Aeonian Investments Company Ltd Summary

Aeonian Investments Company Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in investing in shares, both quoted and unquoted, and units of mutual funds. The primary segment of the Companys business is investment in the capital market. Aeonion Investments was incorporated in the year 1981. The Company was started with a net worth of Rs 25 lacs. Since then the net worth has grown to Rs. 6231 Lacs as on March 31, 2006. The company invests in shares - both quoted and un quoted and Units of Mutual funds. Investments in capital market is mainly through reputed Portfolio Managers and to some extent on its own.