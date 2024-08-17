iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aeonian Investments Company Ltd Company Summary

185
(5.68%)
Apr 29, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Aeonian Investments Company Ltd Summary

Aeonian Investments Company Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in investing in shares, both quoted and unquoted, and units of mutual funds. The primary segment of the Companys business is investment in the capital market. Aeonion Investments was incorporated in the year 1981. The Company was started with a net worth of Rs 25 lacs. Since then the net worth has grown to Rs. 6231 Lacs as on March 31, 2006. The company invests in shares - both quoted and un quoted and Units of Mutual funds. Investments in capital market is mainly through reputed Portfolio Managers and to some extent on its own.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.