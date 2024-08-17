iifl-logo-icon 1
Aeonian Investments Company Ltd Annually Results

185
(5.68%)
Apr 29, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2006Mar-2005Mar-2004Mar-2003

Gross Sales

31.69

22.54

7.46

0.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

31.69

22.54

7.46

0.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.65

1.58

2.1

1.03

Total Income

33.34

24.12

9.56

1.87

Total Expenditure

15.3

13.07

1.37

0.23

PBIDT

18.04

11.03

8.19

1.63

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

18.04

11.03

8.19

1.63

Depreciation

0.46

0.4

0.2

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.97

0.5

0.79

0.11

Deferred Tax

0.17

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

15.44

10.14

7.21

1.46

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

15.44

10.14

7.21

1.46

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

15.44

10.14

7.21

1.46

EPS (Unit Curr.)

32.18

21.12

300.42

60.81

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

150

Equity

0.95

0.23

0.23

0.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

6,23,463

27,960

28,110

28,210

Public Shareholding (%)

12.98

11.64

11.71

11.75

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

56.95

48.97

109.91

195.23

PBDTM(%)

56.95

48.97

109.91

195.23

PATM(%)

48.75

44.98

96.64

173.8

Aeonian Investments Company Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aeonian Investments Company Ltd

