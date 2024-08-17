Aeonian Investments Company Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
31.69
22.54
7.46
0.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
31.69
22.54
7.46
0.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.65
1.58
2.1
1.03
Total Income
33.34
24.12
9.56
1.87
Total Expenditure
15.3
13.07
1.37
0.23
PBIDT
18.04
11.03
8.19
1.63
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
18.04
11.03
8.19
1.63
Depreciation
0.46
0.4
0.2
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.97
0.5
0.79
0.11
Deferred Tax
0.17
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
15.44
10.14
7.21
1.46
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
15.44
10.14
7.21
1.46
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
15.44
10.14
7.21
1.46
EPS (Unit Curr.)
32.18
21.12
300.42
60.81
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
150
Equity
0.95
0.23
0.23
0.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
6,23,463
27,960
28,110
28,210
Public Shareholding (%)
12.98
11.64
11.71
11.75
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
56.95
48.97
109.91
195.23
PBDTM(%)
56.95
48.97
109.91
195.23
PATM(%)
48.75
44.98
96.64
173.8
