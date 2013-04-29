iifl-logo-icon 1
Aeonian Investments Company Ltd Balance Sheet

185
(5.68%)
Apr 29, 2013

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

0.96

0.96

0.96

0.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

100.47

89.32

87.8

88.56

Net Worth

101.43

90.28

88.76

89.52

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

101.43

90.28

88.76

89.52

Fixed Assets

0.09

4.85

5.17

5.52

Intangible Assets

Investments

95.31

80.08

78.22

75.1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.67

5.04

5.06

4.04

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

2.36

7.76

7.62

6.56

Sundry Creditors

-0.23

-0.17

-0.15

-0.13

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.46

-2.55

-2.41

-2.39

Cash

4.36

0.31

0.31

4.86

Total Assets

101.43

90.28

88.76

89.52

