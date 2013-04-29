Aeonian Investments Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
0.96
0.96
0.96
0.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
100.47
89.32
87.8
88.56
Net Worth
101.43
90.28
88.76
89.52
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
101.43
90.28
88.76
89.52
Fixed Assets
0.09
4.85
5.17
5.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
95.31
80.08
78.22
75.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.67
5.04
5.06
4.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
2.36
7.76
7.62
6.56
Sundry Creditors
-0.23
-0.17
-0.15
-0.13
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.46
-2.55
-2.41
-2.39
Cash
4.36
0.31
0.31
4.86
Total Assets
101.43
90.28
88.76
89.52
