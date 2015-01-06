To,

The Members of,

ALANG INDUSTRIAL GASES LIMITED

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of "ALANG INDUSTRIAL GASES LIMITED.", which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2014, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act"). This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Company’s preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2014;

b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit/ loss for the year ended on that date; and

c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flow for the year ended on that date.

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2003 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A)of section 227 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in subsection (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956; except AS 22 relating to the Taxes on Income read with notes forming part of accounts.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2014, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2014, from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.

f) It may be noted that at present, no Rules relating to the amount of cess for rehabitation or revival or protection of assets of sick industrial companies, payable by a company under section 441A of the Act have been notified by the central Government. Thus, it would not be possible for the auditor to comment on the regularity or otherwise about the cess till the time relevant rules or regulations are issued.

For, Vishves A. Shah & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm No.121356w

Sd/-

(Vishves A. Shah)

Proprietor

M. No. 109944

Date : 28th May, 2014

Place : Ahmedabad

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

(i) In Respect of the Fixed Assets:

a) The Company has no Fixed Assets during the year.

(ii) In respect of its Inventories:

a) The company has no any inventory during the year.

(iii) In respect of Loan:

a) The company has not taken any loans from Companies, Firms or other parties and directors and relative of the Director; Register maintained under section 301 of the Act.

b) In our opinion, the terms and conditions, on which loans have been taken from companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act 1956 and from the companies under the same management, are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business with regards to purchases of inventory, fixed assets and with regards to the sale of goods and services. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in internal controls.

(v) In respect of Contracts or arrangements referred to in Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956:

According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the transactions that need to be entered in into the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been so entered.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, There is no any transaction more than Rs. 500000/- or more of purchase of goods and materials and sale of goods, materials and services, made in pursuance of contracts or arrangements entered in the registers maintained under section 301 and aggregating during the year in respect of each party, so this provision is not applicable.

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, since the company has not accepted any deposits from the public the compliance with the provisions of sections 58A, 58AA or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules frame there under with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable to the company. No order has been passed by the applicable authorities.

(vii) In our opinion, the company has no required any internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(viii) The Central Government has not prescribed for maintenance of cost records under section 209(1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956 for the products of the Company.

(ix) In respect of Statutory Dues:

a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company is generally regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, ESIC, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Excise Duty, Cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, sales tax, custom duty, excise duty and cess were outstanding, as at 31st March, 2014 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(x) The company have accumulated losses of Rs.78,94,817/-. The company has incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has opted for One Time Settlement Scheme for repayment of dues to financial institutions or banks in earlier year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of securities by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities. Therefore the provisions of clause 4(xii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2003 are not applicable to the company

(xiii) In our opinion, the company is not a Chit Fund or a NIDHI Mutual Benefit Fund/Society. Therefore the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2003 are not applicable to the company.

(xiv) In our opinion the company is not dealing in or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions of the clause 4 of CARO 2003 are not applicable to the company as regards dealing in or trading in shares, securities and other investments.

(xv) As informed to us, the company has not given guarantees for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions.

(xvi) In our opinion, on the basis of information & explanations given to us, the term loans were not applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(xvii) In our opinion, on the basis of information and explanations given to us funds raised on Short term basis have not been used for Long-term investment.

(xviii) The company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties and companies covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Act.

(xix) The company has not issued any debentures during the period covered by our audit report.

(xx) The company has not made any public issue of shares during the period covered by our audit report.

(xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

