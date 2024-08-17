Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹6.88
Prev. Close₹7.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹6.88
Day's Low₹6.88
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.72
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.22
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
5.4
5.4
5.4
3.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.82
-0.79
-0.78
-0.78
Net Worth
4.58
4.61
4.62
3.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
0
0.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0.16
1,280
0
EBIT growth
0.16
1,280
0
Net profit growth
0.16
1,280
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Dinkar B Shrimali
Director
Rajeshkumar S Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Alang Industrial Gases Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
