Alang Industrial Gases Ltd Management Discussions

1. Overall Review

The company has started the planning to restart the business activity of company.

2. Financial Review During the year the company has not carried out any business activities.

3. Risk and Concern

As such no business activities done by the company, no any risk and Concern in the activities.

4. Internal Control System and their adequacy

During such year as no any business activities, the Company has not made Internal Control system

5. Environmental Issues

As the company is not in the field of manufacture, the matter relating to produce any harmful gases and the liquid effluents are not applicable.

6. Financial Performance with Respect to Operation Performance

As such the company is under liquidation, no financial performance made by the company.

7. Cautionary Statement

Statement in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable security laws or regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. Actual results could however, differ materially, from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the company’s operations include global and domestic demand supply conditions, finished goods prices, raw material cost and availability and changes in government regulation and tax structure, economic development within India and the countries with which the company has business contacts and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.

The Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward - looking statements, which may be amended or modified in future on the basis of subsequent developments, information or events.