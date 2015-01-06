iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alang Industrial Gases Ltd Balance Sheet

6.88
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Alang Industrial Gases Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

5.4

5.4

5.4

3.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.82

-0.79

-0.78

-0.78

Net Worth

4.58

4.61

4.62

3.15

Minority Interest

Debt

0.03

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.61

4.61

4.62

3.15

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.06

4.36

4.36

4.36

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.46

0.25

0.26

-1.21

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.97

1.75

1.75

0.28

Sundry Creditors

-1.41

-1.5

-1.49

-1.49

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

0

0

0

Cash

0.01

0

0

0

Total Assets

4.61

4.61

4.62

3.15

Alang Industrial Gases Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Alang Industrial Gases Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.