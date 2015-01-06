Alang Industrial Gases Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
5.4
5.4
5.4
3.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.82
-0.79
-0.78
-0.78
Net Worth
4.58
4.61
4.62
3.15
Minority Interest
Debt
0.03
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.61
4.61
4.62
3.15
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.06
4.36
4.36
4.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.46
0.25
0.26
-1.21
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.97
1.75
1.75
0.28
Sundry Creditors
-1.41
-1.5
-1.49
-1.49
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
0
0
0
Cash
0.01
0
0
0
Total Assets
4.61
4.61
4.62
3.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.