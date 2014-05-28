To,

The Members

Alang Industrial Gases Ltd.

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Annual Report together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2014.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The summarized financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2014 are as under:

(Amount in Rs.)

Particulars 2013-2014 2012-2013 1. Profit before Interest, Depreciation and Tax (69111) (69000) 2. Interest -- -- 3. Depreciation -- -- 4. Profit (Loss) Before Tax (69111) (69000) 5. Provision for taxation -- -- 6. Profit (loss) after Tax (69111) (69000)

DIRECTORS :

Mr. Dilip B. Sheth, Director of the company is retiring by rotation and being eligible, offered himself for reappointment. Board recommends his reappointment.

It is proposed to appoint as independent directors for five consecutive years for a term upto March 31, 2019 as per provisions of Section 149 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013.

All the directors of the Company have confirmed that they are not disqualified from being appointed as directors in terms of Section 274(1)(g) of the Companies Act, 1956. The Company has received declarations from all the independent directors confirming that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed both under sub-section (6) of section 149 of Companies Act, 2013 and under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges.

DIVIDEND :

Your director do not recommend dividend for the year.

FIXED DEPOSITS:

The company has not accepted the public deposits during the year under report.

AUDITORS :

Vishves A. Shah & Co., Auditors of the Company retires at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting and being eligible, are recommended for reappointment.

AUDITORS REPORT:

The Auditors report is self-explanatory and so far, there is no negative remark by the Auditors.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT :

Pursuant to the requirement under section 217 (2AA) of the Companies Amendment Act, 2000 with respect to Director Responsibility Statement it is hereby confirmed:

1. That in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2014 the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

2. That the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of loss of the Company for the year under review.

3. That the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

4. That the directors had prepared the accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2014 on a going concern basis.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS :

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report is attached herewith and forms part of the Director Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE :

As per Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges, a separate section on Corporate Governance together with a certificate from the Companys Auditors confirming compliance there to is set out in the Annexure forming part of this report.

LISTING:

The shares of the Company are listed on Ahmedabad and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. Company has paid the necessary Listing fees to the exchange.

PARTICULARS OF THE EMPLOYEES :

The Company has no employee to whom the provision of Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975 apply and so it is not applicable to the company.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUT GO :

As there is no activities in the Company, the additional information required under Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956 relating to Conservation of energy, technology absorption is not applicable to the company. There was no any foreign exchange earnings or outgoes.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT :

The Directors wish to thank and deeply acknowledge the cooperation and assistance received from the Bankers, Suppliers and shareholders. The Director also wishes to place on record their appreciation of the devoted services of employees of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Sd/-

Dilip B. Sheth

Chairman

Date : 28.05.2014

Place : Bhavnagar