Alchemist Realty Ltd Company Summary

2.94
(0.00%)
Feb 28, 2022|03:20:08 PM

Alchemist Realty Ltd Summary

Alchemist Realty Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in construction and real estate business activities. The Company focuses on developing information technology (IT) commercial complex, supermarkets, entertainment centers, multi storied residential complex and shopping complex. Its real estate development projects include commercial and office complexes, convention and entertainment centers, restaurants & hotels, super markets, shopping complexes, and flats.The companys clients are Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Vegetable Oils Corporation, Indo-French Biotech Enterprises, Sandoz (India), Franco Indian Pharmaceuticals, Laboratories Griffon, Fargo Sales, Gujarat Co. Op. Milk Marketing Federation (Amul Dairy, Anand) and Rollicks Holdings.Alchemist Realty started its commercial production in March 13, 1984 which was its first phase of operations, with an installed capacity of 900 TPA. The project is located at 290/1 GIDC, Vapi, Dist. Bulsar Gujarat. The plant is currently operating at 70% of installed capacity. Alchemist Realty, formerly as Pan Packaging, changed its name on Novermber 3, 2006 to Alchemist Realty. It also altered its Memorandum of Association to include real-estate in its main objects clause. The company has also reported a number of bulk share transactions since then. The companys registered office is at Mumbai. The company focuses on developing Information Technology (IT) commercial complex, supermarkets, entertainment centers, multi-storied-residential-complex and shopping complex.In August 2011, the Company acquired Alchemist Hill Resorts Pvt. Ltd.

