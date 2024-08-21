iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alchemist Realty Ltd Share Price

2.94
(0.00%)
Feb 28, 2022|03:20:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Alchemist Realty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

2.94

Prev. Close

2.94

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.94

Day's Low

2.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.64

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.79

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Alchemist Realty Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Alchemist Realty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Alchemist Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:11 PM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.44%

Non-Promoter- 17.20%

Institutions: 17.20%

Non-Institutions: 37.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Alchemist Realty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

14.82

14.82

14.82

14.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.72

-9.61

6.45

9.34

Net Worth

5.1

5.21

21.27

24.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0.44

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.29

-2.27

-2.5

-3.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.16

-2.91

-7.75

-0.35

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.03

-0.05

-0.16

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

0.09

Working capital

-15.27

1.94

-2.15

9.96

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

0

-100

Op profit growth

20.2

-21.73

-60.06

53.22

EBIT growth

-94.65

-62.46

2,069.84

-124.97

Net profit growth

-93.49

-62.3

932.47

-203.55

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0.45

0.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0.45

0.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.88

2.37

0.5

-3.42

10.51

View Annually Results

Alchemist Realty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Alchemist Realty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Maria Fernandes

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ambika Chowdhary

Company Secretary

Sarita Chaurasia

Whole-time Director

Anup Nargas

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Safal Gurung

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alchemist Realty Ltd

Summary

Alchemist Realty Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in construction and real estate business activities. The Company focuses on developing information technology (IT) commercial complex, supermarkets, entertainment centers, multi storied residential complex and shopping complex. Its real estate development projects include commercial and office complexes, convention and entertainment centers, restaurants & hotels, super markets, shopping complexes, and flats.The companys clients are Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Vegetable Oils Corporation, Indo-French Biotech Enterprises, Sandoz (India), Franco Indian Pharmaceuticals, Laboratories Griffon, Fargo Sales, Gujarat Co. Op. Milk Marketing Federation (Amul Dairy, Anand) and Rollicks Holdings.Alchemist Realty started its commercial production in March 13, 1984 which was its first phase of operations, with an installed capacity of 900 TPA. The project is located at 290/1 GIDC, Vapi, Dist. Bulsar Gujarat. The plant is currently operating at 70% of installed capacity. Alchemist Realty, formerly as Pan Packaging, changed its name on Novermber 3, 2006 to Alchemist Realty. It also altered its Memorandum of Association to include real-estate in its main objects clause. The company has also reported a number of bulk share transactions since then. The companys registered office is at Mumbai. The company focuses on developing Information Technology (IT) commercial complex, supermarkets, entertainment centers, multi-s
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Alchemist Realty Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.