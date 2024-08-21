iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alchemist Realty Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2.94
(0.00%)
Feb 28, 2022|03:20:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2014Dec-2013

Gross Sales

0

0

34.79

110.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

34.79

110.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.47

2.24

11.89

0.21

Total Income

3.47

2.24

46.7

110.25

Total Expenditure

2.45

18.26

40.11

108.58

PBIDT

1.02

-16.01

6.59

1.66

Interest

0.01

0

0.23

0.07

PBDT

1.01

-16.02

6.34

1.61

Depreciation

0.01

0.02

0.12

0.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

2.3

0.46

Deferred Tax

0

0.04

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.99

-16.07

3.91

0.95

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.99

-16.07

3.91

0.95

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.99

-16.07

3.91

0.95

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.13

-2.17

0.52

0.12

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.82

14.82

14.81

14.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

4,04,23,464

4,04,23,464

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

54.54

54.54

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

3,36,77,536

3,36,77,536

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

45.45

45.45

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

18.93

1.51

PBDTM(%)

0

0

18.24

1.46

PATM(%)

0

0

11.23

0.87

Alchemist Realty: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Alchemist Realty Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.