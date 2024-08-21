Alchemist Realty Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
0
0
34.79
110.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
34.79
110.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.47
2.24
11.89
0.21
Total Income
3.47
2.24
46.7
110.25
Total Expenditure
2.45
18.26
40.11
108.58
PBIDT
1.02
-16.01
6.59
1.66
Interest
0.01
0
0.23
0.07
PBDT
1.01
-16.02
6.34
1.61
Depreciation
0.01
0.02
0.12
0.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
2.3
0.46
Deferred Tax
0
0.04
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.99
-16.07
3.91
0.95
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.99
-16.07
3.91
0.95
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.99
-16.07
3.91
0.95
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.13
-2.17
0.52
0.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.82
14.82
14.81
14.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
4,04,23,464
4,04,23,464
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
54.54
54.54
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
3,36,77,536
3,36,77,536
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
45.45
45.45
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
18.93
1.51
PBDTM(%)
0
0
18.24
1.46
PATM(%)
0
0
11.23
0.87
