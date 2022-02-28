iifl-logo-icon 1
Alchemist Realty Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Feb 28, 2022

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0.44

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.29

-2.27

-2.5

-3.13

As % of sales

37,042.85

0

559.89

0

Other costs

-2.72

-1.06

-2.21

-7.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

77,725.71

0

496.55

0

Operating profit

-4.02

-3.34

-4.27

-10.7

OPM

1,14,868.57

0

-956.44

0

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.03

-0.05

-0.16

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

3.88

0.47

-3.42

10.5

Profit before tax

-0.16

-2.91

-7.75

-0.35

Taxes

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

0.09

Tax rate

16.9

0.7

0.3

-26.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.19

-2.93

-7.77

-0.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.49

Net profit

-0.19

-2.93

-7.77

-0.75

yoy growth (%)

-93.49

-62.3

932.47

-203.55

NPM

5,454.28

0

-1,741.13

0

