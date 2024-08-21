Alchemist Realty Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2020
|Jun-2020
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2019
|Sept-2019
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.41
0.13
0
Total Income
0
0
0.41
0.13
0
Total Expenditure
0.15
0.13
2.68
0.6
1.11
PBIDT
-0.15
-0.13
-2.27
-0.47
-1.11
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.15
-0.13
-2.27
-0.47
-1.11
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.02
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.15
-0.12
-2.29
-0.48
-1.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.15
-0.12
-2.29
-0.48
-1.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.15
-0.12
-2.29
-0.48
-1.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.02
-0.02
-0.31
-0.06
-0.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.82
14.82
14.82
14.82
14.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
