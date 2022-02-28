Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-19.57
-98.41
Op profit growth
10.48
-19.73
-54.36
50.11
EBIT growth
-69.77
-55.41
267.35
1,806.79
Net profit growth
-70.46
-53.21
218.9
252.51
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1,46,591.42
0
-1,294.78
-2,282.04
EBIT margin
36,180
0
-2,103.13
-460.46
Net profit margin
37,188.57
0
-2,108.41
-531.75
RoCE
-0.4
-1.29
-2.89
-0.79
RoNW
-6.53
-6.7
-9.99
-2.46
RoA
-0.1
-0.34
-0.72
-0.22
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.17
-0.6
-1.29
-0.45
Book value per share
-0.57
1.92
2.51
3.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-3.09
-2.11
-7.37
P/B
0.96
1.09
0.86
EV/EBIDTA
-78.03
-35.29
-148.82
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
2.15
0.49
0.24
-3.7
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
-1,49,61,350
0
1,25,233.88
99,975.21
Inventory days
-1,26,04,492.85
0
95,265.16
75,329.64
Creditor days
-296.85
-326.98
-233.1
-101.78
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
162.34
5,237.5
31,322.66
4,459.49
Net debt / equity
-72.41
21.75
16.37
10.44
Net debt / op. profit
-60.4
-66.72
-52.67
-23.5
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
37,042.85
0
-600
-701.78
Other costs
1,09,448.57
0
-794.78
-1,680.26
