Alchemist Realty Ltd Key Ratios

2.94
(0.00%)
Feb 28, 2022|03:20:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-19.57

-98.41

Op profit growth

10.48

-19.73

-54.36

50.11

EBIT growth

-69.77

-55.41

267.35

1,806.79

Net profit growth

-70.46

-53.21

218.9

252.51

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1,46,591.42

0

-1,294.78

-2,282.04

EBIT margin

36,180

0

-2,103.13

-460.46

Net profit margin

37,188.57

0

-2,108.41

-531.75

RoCE

-0.4

-1.29

-2.89

-0.79

RoNW

-6.53

-6.7

-9.99

-2.46

RoA

-0.1

-0.34

-0.72

-0.22

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.17

-0.6

-1.29

-0.45

Book value per share

-0.57

1.92

2.51

3.85

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-3.09

-2.11

-7.37

P/B

0.96

1.09

0.86

EV/EBIDTA

-78.03

-35.29

-148.82

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

2.15

0.49

0.24

-3.7

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

-1,49,61,350

0

1,25,233.88

99,975.21

Inventory days

-1,26,04,492.85

0

95,265.16

75,329.64

Creditor days

-296.85

-326.98

-233.1

-101.78

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

162.34

5,237.5

31,322.66

4,459.49

Net debt / equity

-72.41

21.75

16.37

10.44

Net debt / op. profit

-60.4

-66.72

-52.67

-23.5

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

37,042.85

0

-600

-701.78

Other costs

1,09,448.57

0

-794.78

-1,680.26

